Maryland State

2024 Watch: Maryland’s Hogan to spotlight inflation relief plan during jam-packed New Hampshire trip

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland will barnstorm through the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state of New Hampshire this week, where he’ll showcase a new inflation relief plan from the pro-Hogan public advocacy group An America United. Word of the trip to New Hampshire by the term-limited GOP...

Business Insider

A Capitol police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress

A Capitol police officer who was injured on January 6, 2021, said Republican lawmakers ignore him. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told MSNBC that the very people he protected that day now "avoid him." The only exceptions, he said, are GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. A Capitol police officer who...
The Associated Press

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney issued the statement on behalf of Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard the same day Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office was investigating Bernard’s actions. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case initially met with skepticism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order last week aimed at protecting some abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. Bernard’s attorney said the physician “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

