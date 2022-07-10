Senior Menu, July 10, 2022

Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:. Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster. Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale. Jackie Robinson...
PALMDALE — With the start of the new school year less than a month away, the jointly operated LA Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Centers will host a free backpack and school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon, on July 22, in the Palmdale High School football field parking lot, 2137 East Ave R.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County recently returned to the "high" risk level for COVID-19 meaning everyone regardless of vaccine status should wear masks when indoors out in public. 23ABC spoke with a public health official to see how much of a concern this recent rise in cases really...
• Referee signups: The Lancaster/Palmdale Chapter of Football Officials will hold two separate “Sign Up” events. The first signup is from 6-8 p.m. this Friday, July 15 on the Starbucks Patio at 20th St. West and Ave. K in Lancaster. The second signup is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday,...
Gorgeous 2 Story home featuring 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in the West Palmdale Rancho Vista area. Enter your new home through the Double wide door entry into large living room with high vaulted ceilings, with a large dining area, family room with fireplace, great kitchen with mobile island, and lots of storage. With all 4 Bedrooms and loft that leads to the balcony with view of the hills. Large Primary bedroom with Double Doors, with its own bathroom with double sink and a large walking closet. 2 Independent Air conditioning systems to manage 1st and 2nd Floor Independently, a Large well kept Backyard with artificial turf and trees that offer a shaded area to enjoy the afternoons with the family, Conveniently located close to Marie Kerr Park, Antelope Valley Mall, shopping centers, dining, entertainment, schools, and minutes away from the 14 fwy., and located in a cul-de-sac, and with large 3-car garage. Leased Solar Panels will help you save in your electric bill.
The 70,000-square-foot project will bring much needed affordable senior housing to the area. Pasadena, Calif. – June 11, 2022 – R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Heritage Square South in Pasadena, California. The 70-unit senior supportive housing complex is expected to reach completion by September 2023.
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second Tuesday of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive. Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles. For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150. Cancer support group assembles. Women Coping...
MOJAVE — Florence Lowe “Pancho” Barnes was a larger-than-life character, a woman who made a name for herself in aviation’s early days as a barnstorming pilot, and later, as the friend and confidant to test pilots during the glory days of flight test at Edwards Air Force Base.
The following schools request Box Tops for Education to raise money for supplies and equipment:. • Eastside Elementary School, 6742 East Ave. H, Lancaster, 93535. For details, call 661-946-3907. • Grace Lutheran School, 856 West Newgrove St., Lancaster, 93534. For details, call 661-948-1018. • Leona Valley Elementary School, 9063 West Leona...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contract negotiations between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Anthem Blue Cross of California have stalled, potentially leaving thousands of Kern County patients to find a new healthcare provider. Adventist president Daniel Wolcott called this one of the most aggressive stances Adventist has taken with an insurance provider in years. The current contract […]
Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
Public Works reminded that two Santa Clarita roads, San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, are to experience delays during construction through Friday. San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway are expected to incur delays as the two Santa Clarita roads are scheduled for construction from Monday, July 11th through Friday, July 15th, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
Speakers will share the Board of Supervisors’ vision for providing enhanced services to this rapidly-growing population, and they will highlight the wide range of new and existing programs offered by this new department. Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. on July...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968. Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m. The 21-year-old was transported to Kern...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — East area deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Mojave, Calif. on July 11, according to a press release sent from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, deputies were dispatched at about 1:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Inyo Street. […]
Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Energy storage facilities will be an important asset to help decarbonize the electrical grid and the California Energy Commission took a step forward Wednesday by ordering staff to begin the process of certifying a compressed-air energy storage facility in Kern County. Once built it will be one of the largest in the world.
COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
Comments / 1