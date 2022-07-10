Deputies Arrest Forestville Man for Violating Court Order

A report of an unwanted person in Silver Creek late Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a village resident. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street just before 6:00 PM. An investigation determined that 34-year-old Jonathan Cuthbert allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person. Deputies add that during the incident, Cuthbert damaged property that did not belong to him. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has charged a teenager after an investigation an incident from last Friday involving a stolen vehicle in the Town of Randolph. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old female Wednesday morning at the Randolph Children's Home. The unidentified juvenile was arraigned on a charge of 4th-degree grand larceny in Cattaraugus County Youth Part Court and referred to Cattaraugus County Family Court for further proceedings.
Two men are facing numerous drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a car Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to check on the well-being of two men inside a car that was idling on Lakeview Avenue and found 41-year-old Shaun Ellison of Forestville and 31-year-old Benjamin Gray of Cassadaga inside. During the investigation, officers found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of naloxone, and other items inside the car. Ellison and Gray were arrested and charged with one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of 3rd- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also face multiple counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Ellison and Gray were both taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.
A Jamestown man has been sentenced to time in federal prison following his conviction on charges stemming from an investigation into drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Wednesday that 59-year-old Alfredo Diaz was sentenced to five years and 10 months behind bars for possession with intent to distribute, and to distribute fentanyl. Diaz pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2020. In April 2020, investigators conducted three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Diaz. On May 13, 2020, searches were conducted at Diaz's residence at 741 East 2nd Street and a storage unit he used. Inside the residence, investigators found approximately $8,000 in cash, as well as drug distribution paraphernalia, including glassine bags and a digital scale. In the storage unit, a black 2016 Cadillac SRX SUV registered to Diaz and approximately $44,075 in cash were seized. The vehicle also contained a digital scale and packaging material. Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Jamestown Police Department, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Ellicott Town Police Department, and State Police.
An Olean man has been arrested on felony drug charges. According to the New York State Police, 30-year-old Hilario Maldonado, Jr., was stopped by Troopers in the town of Boston. During the stop, Maldonado was found in possession of drugs. Maldonado has been charged with criminal possession of drugs with...
A Jamestown man was arrested after police responded to a report of an altercation in Frewsburg late Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police were called to a location on North Pearl Street shortly after 5:30 PM, and an investigation found that 38-year-old Darryl Cavness allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Deputies add that he was also in violation of an order of protection. Cavness was charged with 1st-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
A Brant man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly injured an Erie County Sheriff's deputy while getting arrested early Monday morning. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy on Brant-North Collins Road pursued an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, but ended the chase when it reached speeds over 100 MPH. The vehicle was later discovered in the driveway of a residence on Versailles Plank Road. 31-year-old Cody Sundown emerged from the home and was allegedly verbally and physically aggressive towards deputies. After they advised him that he was under arrest, he allegedly began throwing punches, continued to resist arrest, and tried to remove a deputy's taser and utility belt. Sundown allegedly repeatedly struck one deputy in the head until he was taken into custody. Sundown was charged with felony counts of assaulting a police officer, 2nd-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He is also charged with obstruction, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and harassment. Sundown was transported to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings. The injured deputy was transported to ECMC for evaluation and treatment for a concussion, as well as shoulder and elbow injuries, and was later released.
A federal grand jury on Thursday returned a 27-count indictment against the Binghamton-area man who allegedly murdered 10 people in a racially motivated shooting two months ago at a supermarket in Buffalo. 19-year-old Payton Gendron has been charged with 14 violations of the Hate Crimes Prevention Act (Shepard-Byrd Act) and 13 firearms offenses in connection with the May 14th mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross for the Western District of New York, and Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia of the FBI Buffalo Field Office.
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the robbery of a credit union near Angola that occurred in October 2017. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Wednesday that 34-year-old Anthony Wilson entered his plea to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. A multi-agency investigation that included State Police, the FBI, and Evans Town Police found that Wilson and co-defendants Adrian Applewhite and Khalil Holland traveled to the Angola area to rob the Lake Shore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road. Holland entered the building wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol given to him by Wilson, while Wilson waited in a nearby car. Holland approached the teller and demanded money; however, the alarm was activated, and Holland left without taking any money. Holland fled on foot and was arrested shortly thereafter. During the pursuit, Holland discarded the pistol. Wilson faces five years to life in prison; Applewhite and Holland were both previously convicted.
MACHIAS, NY – More details about an officer involved shooting in Cattaraugus County have been released. New York State Police report Troopers, along with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a possible suicidal subject in the Town of Machias on Saturday evening. After finding the subject via...
The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was hospitalized after he was overcome by fentanyl exposure in the Town of North Collins late Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Belcher Road and New Oregon Road, where they saw a vehicle in a ditch, an unresponsive female in the front seat, and syringes on the floor. Deputies were able to get the female's attention, and she exited the vehicle. Deputy Bartholomew came across multiple syringes in her belongings while he was searching for her identification, and shortly after that, he began kneeling on the ground in discomfort. Deputies learned that there was fentanyl in the vehicle, and that Bartholomew was exposed to the substance. North Collins EMS personnel administered two doses of Narcan to Bartholomew, and he was transported to a Buffalo hospital for evaluation and further treatment. He was released Tuesday morning. The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries she suffered in the crash. Duncan, who has outstanding warrants out of the Town of Amherst, will be released to police custody following her treatment.
JAMESTOWN – The wake for a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Captain who died in a tragic boating incident on Chautauqua Lake last weekend is happening Thursday. Friends, family and law enforcement from across the region are invited to Lind Funeral Home on West Third Street in Jamestown on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to remember the life of Captain David Bentley ahead of a funeral service on Friday.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious missing person case involving a Silver Creek woman who has not been seen in 46 years. Judith Threlkeld was first reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department on March 8, 1976. Sheriff Jim Quattrone says Threlkeld, who was 22 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen walking home from the Anderson-Lee Library...
A Jamestown man is facing a handful of charges following an ATV crash in the Town of Cherry Creek on July 4th. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who stated that the ATV operator fled into the woods. After a thorough search, deputies located 40-year-old Brian Erickson. An investigation found that Erickson was allegedly operating the ATV on a public roadway without proper registration and without a license, and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Erickson was charged with unregistered ATV, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Cherry Creek Town Court.
A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for reportedly sleeping while her toddlers were outside unsupervised on multiple occasions. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Theresa L. Blauser, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, July 7.
A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
