Pregnant mother in Texas sparks legal debate in claiming unborn child should allow HOV travel in post-Roe era

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pregnant mother from Plano, Texas is looking to contest a traffic citation she received for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, as she claims her unborn child should count as a second passenger. On June 29, officers pulled over Brandy Bottone, who was 34 weeks pregnant at...

Comments / 4

Andrea Baker
4d ago

You can't have it both ways, you say it's alive pre birth then she is right and you can't ticket her. Sounds like most of you don't think so. I definitely believe the mother should have more rights but women are the new slaves

Moni B.
3d ago

Yep! Pro-Lifers need to make-up their minds. Either the fetus, from the moment of conception, is a real, live, whole person with rights & privileges or they're NOT. U can't embrace it in a one-sided manner when it's "convenient" for u. The problem is, though, that it's NOT REALLY about the "baby" it's about exerting control over women and to PUNISH them for getting pregnant, especially pregnant women who are unmarried!

