Astronomy

We are going to the Red Planet. Join me in becoming a Mars ambassador!

By James Melton
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

The International Mars Society recently announced its new ambassador program to expand public awareness of the importance of planning the human exploration and settlement of Mars.

As the chief ambassador of the program, I am working with the society to assemble a team of dedicated volunteers to speak knowledgeably about sending humans to Mars in front of organizations, schools and service clubs. The ambassadors will evaluate and promote public awareness around the fact that we are going to Mars, and we are going soon. Science fiction is no longer fiction. Going to Mars is a reality.

The Mars Society, based in Lakewood, Colorado, was established by Dr. Robert Zubrin, a nuclear and aerospace engineer, in 1998 as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and is represented worldwide in more than 40 counties. Members consist of scientists, engineers, space enthusiasts as well as people from all walks of life who are interested fostering a spacefaring civilization to make life multi-planetary.

Some of the initiatives of the Mars Society include the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS), a space analog facility in Utah that supports Earth-based research in pursuit of the technology, operations, and science required for human space exploration. Also, each year the Mars Society hosts the University Rover Challenge at the MDRS near Hanksville, Utah. The objective: build a rover capable of working alongside humans on Mars, and build it better than anyone else. URC’s winner is determined by the quality of its system acceptance document and video submitted months before the competition and by its performance in four distinct missions at MDRS in May of each year.

In October 2022, the Mars Society will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the International Convention at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

You can help the Mars Society to reignite the spark among people to become more curious and excited about humanity’s future in space, just as we did when we went to the moon more than 50 years ago.

Let me explain as to why this is so important and how you can become involved. Our window of time is short. If we are to settle Mars, we need to do it now. We have the technology, the science, the research and development, but what is largely missing is the passion of the people. Why is that?

Simply put, many people are not aware of the awesome, real-world missions now underway to the moon, to Mars, and other solar system destinations. Our Mars Society ambassadors will boost the public’s understanding of these current plans for us to become a spacefaring civilization, a much-needed achievement if the human race is to continue to grow and thrive.

Those interested in serving as a volunteer ambassador can easily apply at: marssociety.org/mars-society-Ambassador-Program .

Accepted new ambassadors will receive virtual training by ambassador program managers.

I have written an ambassador manual, in which ambassadors can learn to create a short, powerful presentation. As the manual title, “Extreme Urgency” states, it will become evident as to why humanity must go to Mars and why we need to go now.

As Mars Society Executive Director James Burk of Seattle said when we announced the program, “It's important that we get out there and tell the story of human beings exploring and settling Mars, for the benefit of all humanity. This is an inspiring, adventure-filled journey that resonates with people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds. Our Mars Society Ambassadors will reach new audiences with the message to create a permanent human presence on the red planet.”

James Melton is a former college instructor and airline pilot and a 40-year resident of Palm Springs and Yucca Valley. He is a contributing columnist for the National Space Society’s magazine, Ad Astra, and holds a PhD in Management Science. Email him at info@ChallengeTomorrow.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: We are going to the Red Planet. Join me in becoming a Mars ambassador!

The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

James Webb Space Telescope's First Targets in Deep Space Have Been Revealed

NASA, along with the European and Canadian space agencies, will be releasing the first science images from the brand new James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday, and now we know what celestial bodies we'll be seeing in those historic pictures. JWST is the long-awaited successor to the Hubble Space Telescope...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found a massive new hole in the ozone layer that could affect 50% of the population

Scientists have discovered a massive new hole in the ozone layer. They say the hole wasn’t expected to exist. However, they discovered that it covers almost the entire tropical region of the world. Additionally, the new hole is a year-round gap in Earth’s atmosphere. It’s currently estimated to be around seven times the size of the well-known hole that opens each year above the Antarctic.
SCIENCE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

