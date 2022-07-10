Ithaca Police Investigating Series of Burglaries

A Schuyler County man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after allegedly displaying a 12 gauge shotgun at an active fire scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Michael Fuller, of Montour Falls, was also charged with obstructing firefighting operations. No other details of the alleged incident were released.
A 24-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say he unintentionally shot another person with a firearm earlier this month. Ryan Miles is accused of recklessly causing the firearm to go off when the victim was struck back on July 3rd. The victim was flown to Strong and at last word was listed in stable condition.
A 24-year-old Newark woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued out of Clifton Springs Court. Brooke Miner was wanted for failure to appear. Miner was brought to the Ontario County Jail to await CAP arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio...
A Prattsburgh man was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Canandaigua Town Court. A warrant was issued out of Canandaigua Town Court on May 5th of 2021 for Mark Forman on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Forman was...
Three Steuben County residents have each been charged with 115 counts of aggravated harassment as a felony hate crime, after police say they left pamphlets with hate symbols at several locations in Hornell last weekend, including a Black church and synagogue. 31-year-old Aubrey Dragonetti, 30-year-old Dylan Henry, and 27-year-old Ryan...
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Newark woman on a bench warrant issued out of Phelps Town Court. Brooke Miner is accused of failing to appear before the court. Miner was transported to the Ontario County Jail, where jail staff took custody of her to await CAP...
A Newark woman was arrested on petit larceny charges following an investigation into a complaint from the Canandaigua Walmart. Paula Biase was allegedly found to have concealed store merchandise into reusable bags and under scanned items at the self-checkout. She then passed all points of sale without rendering payment for the merchandise, which totaled $255.68.
State Police have arrested a 19-year-old and 16-year-old for allegedly committing a burglary in Schuyler County last month. Rilee Kuparinen, of Montour Falls, and the unidentified 16-year-old from Cayuta, are accused of breaking into a home and stealing property during the early morning hours of June 18th. Both were arrested...
The person believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries in the City of Ithaca has been apprehended. Police say, on Tuesday around 12:45a, they observed a person rummaging through a US Army Corps of Engineers boat which was on a trailer in the parking lot of Bed, Bath, and Beyond at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway. A police officer tried to stop the man, later identified as Michael Thomas, but he fled on a bicycle.
On Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 at 8:35 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel R. Wright, age 55, of Clyde, New York following the report of an erratic driver on State Route 414. Police located the vehicle traveling Eastbound on Fall St and conducted a traffic stop....
On Monday July 11th, 2022 at 8:44 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Martin C. Ches, age 66, of Seneca Falls following a trespassing complaint from a residence on Fall Street. It was determined that Ches had an active trespass notice that barred him from being on...
A Monroe County woman has been arrested on burglary charges. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports that 39-year-old Kelli Race, of Penfield, allegedly entered the restricted area of a hotel in the town of Farmington on June 16th. Race is accused of stealing a ledger that contained the credit card information of hotel patrons before leaving the premises.
On 07/12/2022 at 10:54 P.M. the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michael Shikhman (age: 66) of Newtown Pennsylvania following a report of a vehicle being driven on the sidewalk along Fall Street. When police stopped Shikhman he was observed to be intoxicated. He was charged with driving while...
Almost a dozen Ithaca businesses reported to police they were burglarized over the weekend. On Monday, the Ithaca Police Department released this updated information:. On July 11, 2022, at about 2:13 AM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to 312 E Seneca Street, Rosie’s Ice Cream, for a report of a burglary in progress. Responding patrol units were advised that the business owners could see someone in the business in real-time via their security cameras. Police arrived on the scene quickly and found that the suspect had already fled the premises. Evidence of a burglary was located, and it was determined that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen. After reviewing security footage, it was learned that the actual theft of the cash and initial burglary had occurred closer to 11:30 PM on July 10, 2022. The response by police at 2:13 AM on the 11th was due to a second suspect entering the business at a separate time. It is unknown if the two suspects were working together.
On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:52 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kristie L. Pontius, age 46, of Waterloo, New York following a theft investigation at Walmart. During the investigation it was determined that Pontius had concealed merchandise in her purse and then passed all points of sale without rendering payment for the unpaid items. Pontius was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pontius was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date to answer the charge.
Penn Yan Police ticketed a Geneva man Tuesday following a traffic stop in the village. Donald Scott is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign. A check of Scott’s license revealed it was suspended multiple times for failing to answer multiple summonses throughout the state. Scott was...
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Town of Lyons women for petit larceny from the Kwik Fill gas station at 1 Forgham St Lyons NY. It is alleged that Alaina L. Smith 09/09/1993 stole two cans of beer from the gas station. Smith was placed under arrest and released on an appearance ticket to answer for the charges at the Lyons Town Court.
A one-car accident on State Route 14A in the town of Reading claimed the life of a 42-year-old Horseheads woman. Montour Falls State Police say Brandy Stahlman was traveling south when she drove off the roadway at the intersection of State Route 226 and struck a tree. Stahlman was taken to Schuyler Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead.
On 07/11/2022 at 10:15 P.M. The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Steven M. Gaudu (age: 28) of Geneva for disorderly conduct. The arrest follows a report over a dispute at a local residence over a private bicycle sale. While police were on scene Gaudu proceeded to shout profanities and threats of physical harm at residents in the area.
A Farmington man has been arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on offering a false instrument for filing charges. Richard Maldonado is accused of failing to report his employment and income when he applied for SNAP benefits on March 28th. Maldonado was released on an appearance ticket for...
