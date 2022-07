Amal Clooney, an expert in effortless dressing, just proved once again that she understands the fashion assignment and isn’t afraid to experiment within the bounds of her signature style. So far this summer, Clooney’s love for graphic print dresses is noticeably apparent — at least for her fans who keep up with her street style. The fun choice signifies a break from her usual, more minimalist approach to getting dressed but toed the line between easygoing and elegant.

