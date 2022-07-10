Giants look to build momentum in series finale vs. Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees reacquired utility player Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for a player to be named or cash. The speedy Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8. Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.

