San Diego, CA

Giants look to build momentum in series finale vs. Padres

 4 days ago

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler previously talked about how emotionally high he was on his team’s second half of the season, even though the club was in a bit of a prolonged slump. “We’ll get back on track,” Kapler said. “It could be a couple things that...

The Associated Press

Yanks put Severino on IL with lat strain, activate Loáisiga

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino is back on the injured list — the first real hiccup for the New York Yankees’ rotation this season. The oft-injured Severino was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness. Severino had an MRI that showed a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle. Before the team even announced the test results, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged it was likely the right-hander would miss some time. “I don’t think it’s (anything) bad,” Severino said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Yankees bring back INF/OF Tyler Wade in deal with Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees reacquired utility player Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for a player to be named or cash. The speedy Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8. Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

