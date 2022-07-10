Happening: Hub City Press launches 'Green Book of South Carolina'

The slave owners of South Carolina had a real problem with the election of Abraham Lincoln. On December 20, 1860, South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union and they did it in such a way as to reveal their true reasons for secession and eventually the Civil War. Just before the official act to secede, South Carolina slave owners banded together to start the “1860 Association” which printed tens of thousands of brochures with the title being “The Doom of Slavery.” Rare copies and reprints of this horrid material still exist and point to the belief that the slave owners were deathly afraid that Lincoln was going to abolish slavery in the South. This would have ended their exploitative capitalist system and placed Black people in a position to enjoy freedom so long promised. In an eerie replication of history, the insurrectionists of the modern-day riot at the Capitol on January 6th were attempting this just like in 1860. This seems to be where Trump got his criminal idea of overthrowing the government with his racist minions.

