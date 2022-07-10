ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Happening: Hub City Press launches 'Green Book of South Carolina'

By Adam Parker
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHub City Press, in collaboration with the WeGOJA Foundation and the International African American Museum, is launching "The Green Book of South Carolina" this month. The volume, which references the essential "Green Books" of the Jim Crow era, provides an illustrated guide to important sites of African American history in the...

