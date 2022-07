Jefferson was a standout during his time at Texas, including a 2017 campaign where he earned Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Despite warnings from the College Advisory Board that he should stay in college, Jefferson decided to forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL draft. While he was originally expected to be a second-round pick, he ended up sliding to the Bengals in the third round (No. 78).

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 MINUTES AGO