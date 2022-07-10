ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Southeast Iowa this week: Browse A Very Vintage Market, enjoy 'A Celebration of American Music'

By The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Sunday

Burlington Bees play the Clinton Lumberjacks at 2 p.m. at Community Field, 2712 Mount Pleasant St. This game will have the Community Basket drawing.

Burlington Municipal Band free concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 7 at the Crapo Park band shell. Recently retired West Burlington band director Mark Eveleth will conduct.

Des Moines County Flea Market is 6 a.m. to noon at Des Moines County Fairgrounds, 1500 W. Agency Road, West Burlington.

Great River Players, 17 S. Sixth St., Youth Theatre presents Legally Blonde, Jr. at 2 p.m.

Monday

Transitions DMC Pasta Supper Fundraiser is 5-7:30 p.m. at The Eagles Club, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., serving spaghetti or Alfredo pasta with sides, beverage (coffee or tea), and dessert for $8. There also will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, and music by DJ Reyna Carnes.

Tuesday

Groundbreaking ceremony starts at Fort Madison High School at 9 a.m. and reconvenes at the middle school at 9:45 a.m. followed by a reception in the cafeteria. The middle school campus off of Bluff Road will become a PK-6 center and the high school will become a 7-12 campus.

Sheltered Reality drum-based group will present music, lights, and positive energy at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., presented by Burlington Public Library. Admission is free.

TOPS IA 1234 meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave. To learn more, call Ginger at (319) 753-2243.

Wednesday

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Golden Oldies will meet 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join the fun.

Thursday

Awesome Alums Social Outing with Iowa Wesleyan University is 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Grange Public House and Brewery, Mount Pleasant. IWU alumni of all ages are welcome. To learn more, contact Diane Davis at diane.davis@iw.edu or (319) 385-6215.

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Teen D and D 101 at 5 p.m. Advance registration is required.

Jefferson Street Farmers Market is 4:30-7 p.m. in downtown Burlington. Live music will be by Lucas Sanor. Watch progress being made on Art Center of Burlington's new mural.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host Bingo, early bird at 6:30 p.m., and regular games at 7 p.m. Yolanda's food will be available, dine in or carry out.

Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., will host live music from 1-3 p.m. Cover charge is a $2 donation.

Friday

Adult Swim at Huck's Harbor, 3001 Winegard Drive, is 7-9 p.m. Admission is $10. Tiki Bar will have drink specials.

An evening of country music to benefit the Grand Theater is 7 p.m. July 15 and 16 at the theater, 20 N. Sixth St., Keokuk. The ticket price is $20 presented by 3D-B Productions.

Bike Night at Wake N Bake Breakfast Co., 713 Jefferson St., will feature Nashville Rockabilly artists Jane Rose and The Deadends from 7-9 p.m.

Jefferson Street Cruise Night is 5-10 p.m. Classic cars and hot rods of all ages cruise the Jefferson Street "strip" in a blast from the past. Shop, dine, reminisce and check out the rolling stock.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve Fried Pork Loin Surprise, fried potatoes, veggies from 5-7 p.m. Bridge City will play from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

You Rock Camp free rock decorating is 1-4 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Registration is not required.

Saturday

ABATE District 18 18th annual Hospice Ride signup is 10 a.m. to noon at Doris' Tavern, 733 S. Roosevelt Ave. Fee is $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers. Biscuits and gravy will be available before the noon ride, ending at 6 p.m. at Fort Madison Eagles Club, 4821 Avenue O. Live auction is 6:15 p.m. All proceeds benefit Lee County Health Department and Southeast Iowa Regional hospices.

A Very Vintage Market presented by Downtown Partners is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Burlington, with 100-plus juried vendors. Admission is free.

Bentonsport Heritage Day with craft demonstrations, food vendors, musicians The Galvanators, and John Lee Boyer is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Severe storm date is Aug. 6. To learn more, call Mindy Kralicek at (319) 592-3292 or go to www.bentonsportheritage.org and click on events.

Chess Club invites anyone interested in learning chess or brushing up to Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., from 9 a.m. to noon.

Heritage Trust Preservation Station, 213 Valley St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, selling unique vintage decorative items, and historic building materials.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host Special Bingo, early-bird at 6:30 p.m., and regular games at 7 p.m. Women of the Moose will provide food, with carryout available.

Westland Mall Flea Market and Food Truck Frenzy is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Westland Mall parking lot in West Burlington.

Sunday, July 17

Burlington Municipal Band free concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 7 at the Crapo Park band shell. Jim Priebe conducts.

Lee County K9 Association Chicken Dinner Fundraiser is 4-7 p.m. at Charleston Board of Trade, 1962 253rd St., Donnellson. For tickets, call Earl Stuekerjuergen by July 12 at (319) 469-3636.

Rhapsody in Red, White, and Blue: A Celebration of American Music with Cory Byrne on the piano is 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. Freewill donations will benefit the Capitol Theater.

Westland Mall Flea Market and Food Truck Frenzy is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Westland Mall parking lot in West Burlington.

