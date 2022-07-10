TAPPS: Dave Campbell's Texas Football forecasts Lubbock trio of state title contenders

Last season saw Trinity Christian make its first football state championship in program history, beating rival Lubbock Christian in the semifinals to get there. The Eagles moved down a division, and each is expected to be back in the mix for a state title.

Lubbock's two 11-man TAPPS teams are ranked in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football private school rankings, which include all leagues and classifications. Each will start the season in the top three of its respective division.

Looking to avenge a 16-7 loss to Cypress Christian in the TAPPS Division III championship, Trinity is ranked No. 18. That's good for third-highest in D-III, trailing No. 4 Dallas Christian and No. 17 Cypress Christian.

The Lions lost only three starters from their historic 10-4 campaign. That includes Texas Tech commit Marcus Ramon-Edwards, the standout running back/defensive back.

LCHS dropped to D-IV, where the Eagles are projected to win their district. With nine starters returning, led by quarterback Bax Townsend, LCHS checks in at No. 16 in the preseason rankings. Only No. 15 Shiner St. Paul is higher in D-IV.

Kingdom Prep will also be a title contender, according to DCTF. The six-man D-III Warriors are ranked eighth to start the year. Bulverde Bracken Christian, the outlet's pick to win it all, is No. 7.

Kingdom Prep finished 10-3 last year. Seven starters are back, including all-state running back/linebacker Ben Lashaway.

DCTF projects the Warriors will top District 1, with Christ the King coming in third. The Golden Lions return six starters from a 5-6 campaign. In D-II District 1, All Saints is slotted fourth. The Patriots have 10 starters back after going 3-6.

Chris Softley among '40 under 40'

LCHS coach Chris Softley was part of DCTF's 40 under 40 list of the "best young coaches in Texas."

A strong contingent from the South Plains joined him. That included Lubbock-Cooper's Chip Darden, Snyder's Wes Wood, Klondike's Dalton DeGraffenreid and Jayton's Josh Stanaland. Texas Tech tight ends coach Josh Cochran was also named to the list.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football projections

TAPPS DIVISION III-DISTRICT 1

1. Trinity Christian

2. Arlington Grace Prep

3. Colleyville Covenant Christian

4. Arlington Pantego Christian

5. Fort Worth Lake Country

6. Willow Park Trinity Christian

TAPPS DIVISION IV-DISTRICT 1

1. Lubbock Christian

2. Muenster Sacred Heart

3. Weatherford Christian

4. Dallas First Baptist Academy

5. Waco Reicher

6. Tyler T.K. Gorman

7. Fort Worth Temple Christian

8. Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep

TAPPS SIX-MAN DIVISION II-DISTRICT 1

1. Fort Worth Covenant Classical

2. Midland Trinity

3. Abilene Christian

4. All Saints

5. Amarillo San Jacinto

6. Irving The Highlands

7. Denton Calvary

8. Keller Harvest Christian

TAPPS SIX-MAN DIVISION III-DISTRICT 1

1. Kingdom Prep

2. Wichita Falls Christian

3. Christ The King

4. Midland Holy Cross