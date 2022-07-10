ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

TAPPS: Dave Campbell's Texas Football forecasts Lubbock trio of state title contenders

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZXCY_0gafxwm900

Last season saw Trinity Christian make its first football state championship in program history, beating rival Lubbock Christian in the semifinals to get there. The Eagles moved down a division, and each is expected to be back in the mix for a state title.

Lubbock's two 11-man TAPPS teams are ranked in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football private school rankings, which include all leagues and classifications. Each will start the season in the top three of its respective division.

Looking to avenge a 16-7 loss to Cypress Christian in the TAPPS Division III championship, Trinity is ranked No. 18. That's good for third-highest in D-III, trailing No. 4 Dallas Christian and No. 17 Cypress Christian.

The Lions lost only three starters from their historic 10-4 campaign. That includes Texas Tech commit Marcus Ramon-Edwards, the standout running back/defensive back.

LCHS dropped to D-IV, where the Eagles are projected to win their district. With nine starters returning, led by quarterback Bax Townsend, LCHS checks in at No. 16 in the preseason rankings. Only No. 15 Shiner St. Paul is higher in D-IV.

Kingdom Prep will also be a title contender, according to DCTF. The six-man D-III Warriors are ranked eighth to start the year. Bulverde Bracken Christian, the outlet's pick to win it all, is No. 7.

Kingdom Prep finished 10-3 last year. Seven starters are back, including all-state running back/linebacker Ben Lashaway.

DCTF projects the Warriors will top District 1, with Christ the King coming in third. The Golden Lions return six starters from a 5-6 campaign. In D-II District 1, All Saints is slotted fourth. The Patriots have 10 starters back after going 3-6.

Chris Softley among '40 under 40'

LCHS coach Chris Softley was part of DCTF's 40 under 40 list of the "best young coaches in Texas."

A strong contingent from the South Plains joined him. That included Lubbock-Cooper's Chip Darden, Snyder's Wes Wood, Klondike's Dalton DeGraffenreid and Jayton's Josh Stanaland. Texas Tech tight ends coach Josh Cochran was also named to the list.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football projections

TAPPS DIVISION III-DISTRICT 1

1. Trinity Christian

2. Arlington Grace Prep

3. Colleyville Covenant Christian

4. Arlington Pantego Christian

5. Fort Worth Lake Country

6. Willow Park Trinity Christian

TAPPS DIVISION IV-DISTRICT 1

1. Lubbock Christian

2. Muenster Sacred Heart

3. Weatherford Christian

4. Dallas First Baptist Academy

5. Waco Reicher

6. Tyler T.K. Gorman

7. Fort Worth Temple Christian

8. Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep

TAPPS SIX-MAN DIVISION II-DISTRICT 1

1. Fort Worth Covenant Classical

2. Midland Trinity

3. Abilene Christian

4. All Saints

5. Amarillo San Jacinto

6. Irving The Highlands

7. Denton Calvary

8. Keller Harvest Christian

TAPPS SIX-MAN DIVISION III-DISTRICT 1

1. Kingdom Prep

2. Wichita Falls Christian

3. Christ The King

4. Midland Holy Cross

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Dave Aranda Wants Joey McGuire to Win at Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is set to begin his first season with the Red Raiders, and his former boss, Baylor’s Dave Aranda, hopes he “wins them all.”. “With the exception of one game, man, I want them to get them all,” Aranda said with a smile.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Big 12 Football Media Day 1 Recap: Red Raiders’ Influence Represented Though Other Programs

ARLINGTON, Texas– A new era of Big 12 football began on Wednesday following Day 1 of 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days. The Big 12 Conference started off their annual event at AT&T Stadium with the introduction of new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. In a wildly changing college athletics landscape, Yormark stressed the importance of prepping the Big 12 for even more change.
ARLINGTON, TX
daystech.org

Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Big Texas Tech Football News

To the delight of this system’s well-known alum, Texas Tech is planning a significant overhaul. On Monday evening, the varsity unveiled plans for a $200 million challenge to construct a brand new south finish zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center at Jones AT&T Stadium. The renovations are scheduled to start after the 2022 season and be prepared to start out the 2024 marketing campaign.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Klondike, TX
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
City
Jayton, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech announces major investment in football facilities

Texas Tech announced Monday night via social media a "historic" $200 million restoration project to its football facilities, which when completed, are expected to be among the nicest in the Big 12 and competitive with the top facilities in the nation. The project, which is the final part of Texas Tech's "Campaign for Fearless Champions", will renovate the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, as well as add the new Dustin Womble Football Center where the current Football Training facility now stands. When completed, the new football training facility, the Sports Performance Center--the indoor football practice/indoor track facility--and "The Jones" will all be connected. Demolition/construction is expected to get underway immediately following the 2022 football season.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Joyrider Gets Stuck in the Mud at New Lubbock Golf Course

First of all, before we get to the goofball stuck in the mud, if you haven't been keeping up with the building and shaping of the Red Feather Golf Course, you're missing out. This is something brand new to me unless you count course building on golf video games where I can make ridiculous holes like a 600-foot Par 3. I doubt Red Feather has anything that ridiculous. This course was built by professionals. You can see the layout at redfeathergc.com or try and visualize the future product with the flyovers they post on social media.
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Opening Is Almost Here

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapps#Texas Tech#American Football#Trinity#Christian#Lions#Lchs#Bulverde
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s Harmony Science Academy appoints new principal

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Harmony Public Schools:. Harmony Science Academy is excited to announce the appointment of John Demir as the new principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Demir brings 27 years of experience in education. He has served as a...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Plainview ISD extends summer by 1 week

Students will now get an extra week of summer break. The first day of classes was changed to Aug. 16 during a special called Plainview ISD School Board meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision was approved unanimously by the board with a vote of 6-0. Originally, the first day of classes...
PLAINVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Stops Along Interstate 10 In Texas

You’re probably familiar with the phrase “Everything’s bigger in Texas.” While that may or may not be true, Texas makes a point to let you know exactly how big the state is as soon as your wheels roll across the state line. When you cross into Texas from Louisiana on Interstate 10, you’ll be greeted with a sign informing you it’s 23 miles to Beaumont and 857 miles to El Paso. If you had doubts about Texas indeed being big, that sign is there to squash them.
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Hottest day of the month, so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will soar to 100 degrees and above across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. It will be the hottest day of the month, so far, and is expected to be the hottest of the next seven days. Along with the heat, this will be a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

New University of Houston poll shows Abbott and Beto

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston has released their “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes the current Texas Governor’s race in November later this year. Republican Greg Abbott (49%) leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke (44%) by 5% among likely voters. Abbott holds a...
HOUSTON, TX
KCBD

Near record heat on Monday, cooler Tuesday, Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Almost record heat for some communities on the South Plains today, including Lubbock. The afternoon highs ranged from 100 to 107, which occurred in Guthrie and Northfield. These temps were close to records in several cities. It will remain hot for the remainder of the week,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy