Gadsden, AL

ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN COMMENTARY: On Judge Brown Jackson, the Senate and good grammar

By Elaine H. Spearman
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

This is a first in the 233-year history of the highest court in the land. I suppose that I should be jumping for joy. I am indeed proud and reasonably happy to see a representative of a large part of the American population, the African American female, finally have a say in what happens to the American people.

Well, the road has been long and bumpy. There is still such divisiveness when it comes to equal opportunity and equal treatment in this country. Had this not been so, there could have been a lot more Judge Brown Jacksons in every facet of the judiciary, not just the Supreme Court.

Judge Brown Jackson’s elevation to the high court makes me reflect upon many things that people of a certain age are prone to do. We look back. It is not to say we have no forward thoughts. It's simply that we recognize from whence we have come, and the trials and tribulations involved.

My sense of education in this country was heightened by a recent article in The Gadsden Times. It told the story of southern Black education, and the ugly road to the American concept of education as a right.

Reading the article took my mind back to Carver High School in Gadsden. There were lots of Carver Highs across the South. If not in name, in concept and principle that imposed a certain standard of action and conduct.

The teachers that we had probably could have been Judge Brown Jackson had the opportunity existed. I’d like to think that they all wanted to be teachers because they knew then the value of education and the long road ahead of us.

They could sense that the same kind of men who existed then, extolling massive Jim Crowism, would have modern day counterparts. That is what you heard and what you saw in the televised Senate Judiciary Committee “hearings” from the questions and comments made by the members of the committee who did nothing to hide their disdain for an imminently qualified jurist.

I for one was happy to see the assignment of former Sen. Doug Jones to assist Judge Brown Jackson through the grueling process. It is as plain as the nose on your face that the U.S. Senate is out of touch and should be out of time.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has been successful in moving the country backwards. There is such a dark cloud over the Senate. Integrity, character and intellect have taken a back seat to support for the Trump idea of what America and its judicial system should look like, and what rulings should look like that emanate from the court.

Alabama has done absolutely nothing to dispel what this state has as history. The people being sent to Washington, D.C., offer no hope for a Senate that will work to make a difference for men, women and children across this country.

Should Katie Britt join Sen. Tommy Tuberville, we are doomed to suffer more of the same. I feel certain the teachers of Carver High Schools across the South are proud of their graduates. Those who are in Heaven, and those still on Earth, are thankful that they are not fighting within a school system that they helped to establish. Neither the legislators nor the parents ran the school system. Neither group established the curriculum.

If the Carver High School teachers were speaking about the modern educational system, they would advocate for a public speaking course. Good grammar would be a matter of concern, rather than some of the matters being made issues within the educational system by the legislators.

Ms. Beatrice Webb would not have tolerated speech punctuated by “uh, uh" to fill in pauses, nor would she have tolerated speech punctuated with the word “like.” Every other word is “like.”

The thought being expressed becomes unintelligible since “like” prefaces every word spoken.

The very next time that a report is being punctuated by “uh, uh, uh,” a newscaster delivers his lines with “uh, uh”; a talk show host does the “uh, uh” before he can finish a sentence, think about where you want your children and grandchildren to be in our career and status driven society.

Imagine how the attorney arguing his case before the U.S. Supreme Court felt as he commits the speaking error of a lifetime. He said “irregardless,” to which a justice promptly chastised him, saying “there is no such word" and delivered a scathing discussion, albeit short, of the “real word and the definition.”

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The opinions reflected are her own.

Comments / 6

Nice Guy
4d ago

Give it up… States not the federal government decides on abortions. The reality is that they will never stop regardless of the ruling from the Supreme Court. If you can’t afford one, then that’s on you

Reply
5
 

