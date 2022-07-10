Exeter 10s beat Nashua, will play Rochester Sunday

Through the Exeter 10-year-old Cal Ripken baseball team's first two games in the state tournament, each game shared two similarities.

In both games, Exeter scored double digits in runs, and each game has been called due to the 10-run rule.

After defeating Great North Woods, 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday night, Exeter doubled down with an impressive 11-1 win over Nashua on Friday.

"It was huge to continue to do well in the tournament," Exeter head coach Patrick Flaherty said. "Pitching continues to lead the way for us, and we're having great at-bats; we're putting up that crooked number I've stressed. We're doing that again, it's a good start."

Exeter scored three runs in the first, one in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.

Exeter will play Roger Allen on Sunday at 10 a.m., with the winner advancing to the championship series which begins Monday in Londonderry.

In Friday's win, Exeter's Dono Reed pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed three hits and struck out seven, and Holden Flaherty went 2-for-2 with a walk, double, triple and three runs scored.

Exeter's Will Kavanaugh drove in two runs as well.

"They're really taking it personal that teams want to come out and beat them," Flaherty said. "If we can get those couple of runs up first, and then immediately shut them down, that really gives our team a boost of confidence, and you can almost see the deflation on the other side."