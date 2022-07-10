ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Exeter 10s beat Nashua, will play Rochester Sunday

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07saSi_0gafxdFa00

Through the Exeter 10-year-old Cal Ripken baseball team's first two games in the state tournament, each game shared two similarities.

In both games, Exeter scored double digits in runs, and each game has been called due to the 10-run rule.

After defeating Great North Woods, 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday night, Exeter doubled down with an impressive 11-1 win over Nashua on Friday.

"It was huge to continue to do well in the tournament," Exeter head coach Patrick Flaherty said. "Pitching continues to lead the way for us, and we're having great at-bats; we're putting up that crooked number I've stressed. We're doing that again, it's a good start."

Exeter scored three runs in the first, one in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.

Exeter will play Roger Allen on Sunday at 10 a.m., with the winner advancing to the championship series which begins Monday in Londonderry.

In Friday's win, Exeter's Dono Reed pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed three hits and struck out seven, and Holden Flaherty went 2-for-2 with a walk, double, triple and three runs scored.

Exeter's Will Kavanaugh drove in two runs as well.

"They're really taking it personal that teams want to come out and beat them," Flaherty said. "If we can get those couple of runs up first, and then immediately shut them down, that really gives our team a boost of confidence, and you can almost see the deflation on the other side."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Fast-moving storm soaks area, knocks out power in some places

A fast-moving thunderstorm dumped almost 1 inch of rain Tuesday across the Lakes Region afternoon, with the accompanying strong winds toppling trees and knocking down power lines in some areas. The storm hit Laconia at about 4:45 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. During that time it dumped just under...
LACONIA, NH
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
City
Nashua, NH
City
Exeter, NH
City
Rochester, NH
Nashua, NH
Sports
Rochester, NH
Sports
Exeter, NH
Sports
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Inventor of the Roast Beef Sandwich, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Opens First Ever Shop in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way," according to their website. "Just ask anyone from Boston’s North Shore, where we’ve been a staple for over 70 years."
RESTAURANTS
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Man Missing in Portsmouth, NH, Located

UPDATE: Portsmouth Police and New Hampshire State Police said Jonathan Leach has been found safe and getting medical attention. No other details were disclosed. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a man with dementia who walked away from an assisted living facility in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police and New...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great North Woods#Exeter 10s
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Plymouth to near Hillsborough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Henniker, New London, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Meredith, Ossipee, Grafton, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Antrim and Canterbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 26 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
97.5 WOKQ

Watch Angry Drivers Involved in a Fender Bender in Tilton, NH

I have a YouTube addiction and I don't think it's unhealthy. I like watching dash cam videos of terrible drivers. If nothing else, I can learn what not to do while driving, so it's educational right? Well, maybe not, because some of these drivers are doing things behind the wheel that clearly show they are not paying attention or they think that they own the road. Just search for "Idiots in Cars," on YouTube and you'll be entertained for hours watching fender benders, near misses, wrong-way drivers and plenty of distracted drivers.
TILTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Hidden gem that is Candia Road Brewing

I next visited on a Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. and the bar was packed, every stool full plus people standing. Luckily plenty of tables were open so I took one. Outside, the three tables on the busy and noisy Candia Road were empty, but the six quieter tables around back were mostly occupied.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH, Council Changes Name of Columbus Day Holiday

Persuaded by the arguments made by a group of high school students, Portsmouth City Council voted Monday to change the name of the Columbus Day holiday. Members of the We Speak Social Justice Club at Portsmouth High School spoke during Monday's meeting in support of changing the October holiday to just "Indigenous People's Day." Two years ago, the council voted to call the holiday by both names.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
rochesternhnews.net

National Night Out returns to the Rochester Common on August 2

Rochester’s National Night Out will be held on August 2nd from 5:30-8pm, at the Rochester Common. Rochester’s National Night Out is part of a national celebration held throughout the United States to celebrate police and community relations and promote crime prevention. This event will feature over 20 local organizations and businesses, local food vendors, live music, touch a safety vehicle for the young ones, and family-friendly activities along with a free movie night hosted by Guyer Travel International from 8:30-10pm.
ROCHESTER, NH
Boston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Should you trim back a rhododendron?

What to do this week Shear, pinch, or cut spent individual flowers or entire stalks that have finished blooming to conserve plants energy. Many annuals will bloom again if prevented from going to seed in this way. If you find you hate deadheading, grow self-cleaning annuals such as impatiens, cleome (spider flower), narrowleaf zinnias, ageratum, and wax begonia next year. However, let traditional “cottage garden’’ biennials (which live only two years) go to seed so they are able to replace themselves with their offspring next year, especially if you don’t mulch. These include hollyhocks, foxgloves, columbines, sweet Williams, Canterbury bells, feverfews, and forget-me-nots.
SOMERVILLE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New Hampshire man killed in accident during severe storm in Lenox

LENOX, Mass.—A New Hampshire man was killed during a powerful wind and thunderstorm in Lenox Tuesday evening. According to Lenox police, Darrin Cawthron, 56, of Derry, New Hampshire was killed when a large tree fell on the pickup truck he was driving on Route 7 near Old Stockbridge Road.
LENOX, MA
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WMUR.com

Crews respond to fire at warehouse in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at 3 Symmes Drive in Londonderry around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters were seen battling smoke coming from the building. More than a dozen trucks were at the scene. The building houses Herc Rentals which acquired Reliable Equipment rentals last year.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy