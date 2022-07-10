ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Letter: Thank you to the Palm Beach Police for officer's help rescuing ducklings from my pool

By Annette Dowell
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3a13_0gafxcMr00

Kudos to Palm Beach Police Department Officer Donny Mulham.

After I was unsuccessful in trying to rescue five wayward ducklings from our swimming pool, Officer Mulham saved the day and was able to retrieve all five from the pool, reunite them with their distressed Mallard mama — and they all waddled off together!

Thank you to Officer Mulham and the dedicated and always helpful Palm Beach Police Department.

