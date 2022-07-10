ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Discover New Cannabis Compounds, But What Exactly Are They?

By Terry Hacienda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis research in the United States is notoriously difficult, which is why many of these new, recent discoveries on the plant’s compounds are done by researchers abroad. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Marijuana is the most widely used “illicit” drug in...

What’s The Difference Between CBD From Hemp And CBD From Cannabis?

Hemp and cannabis are cousins from the same plant family: cannabis sativa. Each of them are grown for various purposes though they have different features and characteristics. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Cannabidiol (CBD) products are everywhere these days. From gel capsules to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
What Cannabis Lounges Could Mean For The Future Of Weed Consumption

It is likely that many more laws will be implemented before cannabis lounges take off in a major way in other states. There is something special about a lounge experience. An intentionally designed atmosphere for strangers to meet in order to enjoy ambience and interaction is something most of us took for granted before quarantine hit. The world is back open and so are your favorite bars and cafes. In fact, there might even be a cannabis-infused meeting place coming to a community near you.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Phys.org

Action of drug compounds in tissue revealed by new technique

A new technique that can analyze how drug molecules bind to proteins in tissue samples could offer an improved route to drug discovery and development. Researchers at the University of Birmingham developed the technique in collaboration with global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. It uses mass spectrometry, an analytical tool commonly used for identifying the properties of molecules within a sample.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Starfish infers signatures of complex genomic rearrangements across human cancers

Complex genomic rearrangements (CGRs) are common in cancer and are known to form via two aberrant cellular structures-micronuclei and chromatin bridges. However, which of these mechanisms is more relevant to CGR formation in cancer and whether there are other undiscovered mechanisms remain unknown. Here we developed a computational algorithm, 'Starfish', to analyze 2,014"‰CGRs from 2,428"‰whole-genome-sequenced (WGS) tumors and discovered six CGR signatures based on their copy number and breakpoint patterns. Extensive benchmarking showed that our CGR signatures are highly accurate and biologically meaningful. Three signatures can be attributed to known biological processes-micronuclei- and chromatin-bridge-induced chromothripsis and circular extrachromosomal DNA. Over half of the CGRs belong to the remaining three signatures, not reported previously. A unique signature, which we named 'hourglass chromothripsis', with localized breakpoints and a low amount of DNA loss, is abundant in prostate cancer. Hourglass chromothripsis is associated with mutant SPOP, which may induce genome instability.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inactive and active state structures template selective tools for the human 5-HT receptor

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Serotonin receptors are important targets for established therapeutics and drug development as they are expressed throughout the human body and play key roles in cell signaling. There are 12 serotonergic G protein-coupled receptor members encoded in the human genome, of which the 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)5A receptor (5-HT5AR) is the least understood and lacks selective tool compounds. Here, we report four high-resolution (2.73"“2.80"‰Ã…) structures of human 5-HT5ARs, including an inactive state structure bound to an antagonist AS2674723 by crystallization and active state structures bound to a partial agonist lisuride and two full agonists, 5-carboxamidotryptamine (5-CT) and methylergometrine, by cryo-EM. Leveraging the new structures, we developed a highly selective and potent antagonist for 5-HT5AR. Collectively, these findings both enhance our understanding of this enigmatic receptor and provide a roadmap for structure-based drug discovery for 5-HT5AR.
SCIENCE
thefreshtoast.com

Why China Will Never Legalize Cannabis

Will the world’s global superpower ever legalize marijuana? It seems unlikely not, even though it’s extremely ironic that some of the oldest evidence of weed consumption has been found in China. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. China, a global superpower in...
CHINA
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Researchers develop a new peptide system for the targeted transport of molecules into living mammalian cells

A novel peptide developed at the Universities of Bayreuth and Bristol is eminently suited for the targeted transport of molecules⁠—for example, of active substances and dyes⁠—into the cells of mammals. The peptide is characterized by a dual function: It can enter the cell from the outside and interact there with a partner peptide. The partner peptide must have previously been placed inside the cell exactly where the transported molecules are to take effect. The transport system presented in the journal Nature Chemical Biology exemplifies the promising potential of a de novo design of peptides and proteins.
CHEMISTRY
thefreshtoast.com

How Many Types Of THC Are On The Market — And Which One Is Strongest?

Many of these THCs are not pharmaceutically or commercially available, but it’s a joy to know that varied variants of psychoactive compounds are constantly being discovered. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with delta-9 THC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Applying astronomy ideas to mole identification

Scientists are applying astronomical techniques to identify moles that may develop into the skin cancer melanoma. Astronomers regularly take images of the sky, producing software to map set targets over time. This technology is now being adapted to monitor the evolution of moles in high-risk patients. The work will be presented today (14 July) at the National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2022) by Dr. Meredith Morrell, a research fellow at the University of Southampton.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Toxic Particles Once Inhaled May Travel Directly to The Brain, Study Suggests

Air pollution doesn't just impact the health of your lungs and heart. Recent research has found fine particulate matter can also cause damage to the brain, and scientists think they've finally figured out how. In mouse models, it appears that ultra-fine particles in the air can enter the lungs, seep into the bloodstream, and ultimately invade the brain. Once the toxins are present in neurological tissue, they are much harder for the immune system to clear. In fact, the authors found airborne particles were retained in the brain for longer than any other organ in the mouse body. It's not yet clear if...
TRAVEL
Phys.org

Geological activity can rapidly change deep microbial communities

In the deep subsurface that plunges into the Earth for miles, microscopic organisms inhabit vast bedrock pores and veins. Belowground microorganisms, or microbes, comprise up to half of all living material on the planet and support the existence of all life forms up the food chain. They are essential for realizing an environmentally sustainable future and can change the chemical makeup of minerals, break down pollutants, and alter the composition of groundwater.
SCIENCE
WebMD

New Algorithm Can ID Critical Cancer Mutations in DNA

July 12, 2022 – Most people probably know facial recognition as the thing that unlocks your smartphone. But this technology could also be used as a tool in the fight against cancer, according to a new study. A team of researchers from University College London and the University of...
CANCER
Phys.org

Genome of tropical freshwater fish may reveal conservation clues

The genetic evolution of freshwater fish in Ecuador could unlock new insights for conservation ecologists. A new collaboration between biologists and computer scientists at DePaul seeks to sequence the genomes of these species. "This has the potential to give us real insight into the evolution and adaptation of these fishes,...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

New Roadmap for Integrating Unchartered Genes Into Genome Databases

When researchers working on the Human Genome Project completely mapped the genetic blueprint of humans in 2001, they were surprised to find only around 20,000 genes that produce proteins. Could it be that humans have only about twice as many genes as a common fly? Scientists had expected considerably more.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New protein complex structure reveals possible ways to target key cancer pathway

Some of the most infamous drivers of cancer are mutations in RAS genes, which lead to tumor growth in about a quarter of all cancer patients. Scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have determined the molecular structure of a RAS-pathway protein called SHOC2 and two other proteins it binds to. This three-protein assembly, called the SHOC2-MRAS-PP1C ("SMP") complex, regulates the RAS signaling pathway and helps cancer cells with RAS mutations survive.
CANCER

