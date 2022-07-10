Rutgers and your tax dollars, what you need to know

This past week we published a story on the out-of-control spending in the Rutgers' athletics department.

It got a strong response. Within hours, a state lawmaker was calling for a takeover of the school's finances. Others were talking about the disparity on what is spent on athletic incidentals - like food, bowling outings, travel, etc. - versus what is spent on education. And some were saying that if you want a big-time athletic program, you have to spend like a big-time athletic program.

But what investigative reporters Jean Rimbach and Abbott Koloff found wasn't just rampant spending on everything from chilled seafood towers to ax throwing to trips to DisneyWorld , but a system that has virtually no oversight - all while being backed by taxpayers' money. That's your money.

This type of deep investigative work takes months. It takes source-building. It takes the willingness and the appetite to learn about arcane financial systems that are set up, in many ways, to obfuscate those trying to follow the money.

We dedicated that time because it's that important to find out how your money is being spent, especially when the state is taking $300 million of taxpayer money this coming year and sending it to Rutgers.

The athletics department is more than a quarter billion - that's more than $250 million - in debt and there is no end in site. It is running yearly deficits of more than $70 million all built on the promise of a Big Ten payday that won't come close to wiping out the debt they have already accumulated.

It's important information for you to know. And that's why we will continue reporting on the spending at Rutgers.

You can check out all of our stories over the past year to understand how the school ran up such a big tab.

