Gruver aims to expand on great 2021 season in year three under Lee Brandon

In Lee Brandon's first year at the helm two years ago, the Gruver Greyhounds struggled throughout the 2020 season on the way three wins and a last-place district finish before a first round exit in the playoffs.

Last year, the Greyhounds more than tripled their 2020 win total and finished the season 10-2 before falling in the Class 2A Division II regional round to Wellington. The two total losses came at the hands of the Skyrockets and Stratford ― the eventual Class 2A Division II state champion.

They outscored the remainder of their opponents 405-182 and developed into one of the most explosive teams in the region.

Now, Brandon is set to return a handful of major contributors from last year's squad as the Greyhounds aim to build on their great 2021 campaign and claim their first district title since 2018.

"I think we have a really good nucleus that is going to be a core group that we're going to build on," Brandon said. "Just like every high school team out there, we've got to replace some guys because of graduation. A lot of what graduated was our size. We'll be smaller this year, but I think the guys we have are pretty dang scrappy."

Senior quarterback Mason Gibson returns to lead the Greyhound offense following a season where he completed 83-of-167 passes for 1,182 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added one score on the ground and will line up in the backfield with senior Ridge Holland and junior Pratt Mclain once again this fall.

Holland led the team with 689 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a season that included three 100-yard games, however Mclain led the team in rushing touchdowns (nine) and totaled 680 yards on 11 less carries. In the passing game, Holland is the only returner to total double-digit receptions last season (11).

That playmaking quartet will be relied upon to carry the Greyhound offense this fall. Expectations are high for the group as they each come off of an impressive season.

"We returned a lot of our skill kids and guys that led us in stats," Brandon said. "The big thing is, it's the players who aren't in the stat book that make the difference. We have high expectations and those kids have high expectations of each other. We've got to find out where those other pieces fit as well because they're invaluable."

Gruver will have the pair of senior Alexis Acosta and junior Hudson Born returning to start on the offensive line while other returning lettermen Juan Terrazas, Austin Shepard, Kaden Dick and Jason Soto will each compete for the other three spots.

The Greyhounds "hang their hat" on their defense and Brandon wants that side of the ball to be especially physical.

A player that has Brandon excited about his progression is junior linebacker Colt Matthews. The Gruver coaching staff moved Matthews up midway through his sophomore season and started the rest of the way while finishing fourth on the team in total tackles.

"We started four or five sophomores last season, so we'll expect bigger roles out of those kids," Brandon said.

Holland and Mclain will both suit up at defensive back while players such as Born and Shepard are expected to step up on the defensive line.

Brandon spoke about a rotation on defense and there being more than just the usual 11 starters that will make an impact this season.

"I think the biggest deal is going to be those kids really finding what their role is," Brandon said. "Then doing everything they can in that role to make sure their team is the best that it can be."

Gruver is now a District 1-2A Division II program and will have a new rival in Boys Ranch following the departure of Stratford to Class 2A Division I. They will face the Roughriders in addition to regular district rivals Booker, Sunray and Vega.

Following a double-digit win season and a trip to the third round of the postseason, the Greyhounds are not looking to take a step back any time soon.

"We made a huge leap," Brandon said. "Big leaps are great, but once you take that big step forward what can you do to stay on top? We don't want to have down years and up years. We want to have consistent years. Our expectations are to win a district championship and to be playing the best football we can play heading into the playoffs."

GRUVER GREYHOUNDS

Head coach: Lee Brandon

2021 record: 10-2 overall, 3-1 in district

Base offense: Wing-T

Base defense: 50

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Returning Lettermen: 11

Top returners: RB/DB Ridge Holland, OL Alexis Acosta, QB Mason Gibson, RB/DB Pratt Mclain, OL/DL Hudson Born, LB Colt Matthews, K Saul De Santiago

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26: vs. Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

Sep. 2: at Texhoma (OK), 7 p.m.

Sep. 9: at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16: vs. Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23: at Spearman, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30: vs. River Road, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Booker, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14: at Vega, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 21: vs. Sunray, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Boys Ranch, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 4: OPEN

* - Denotes district game