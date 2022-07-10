Chamberlain (FL) names Joey Jaime as new head football coach

TAMPA, FL – Chamberlain High School has had a whirlwind in the past couple of weeks with its head football position at head coach.

Patrick Murphy stepped down as the program’s head coach just over a week ago, leaving a lot in flux just one month before practices are set to begin on August 1st. Enter new head coach, Joey Jaime, as he announced via Twitter he would be Chamberlain’s lead man for the 2022 season.

The Chiefs went 3-8 in 2021, making the postseason in Class 5A, but losing to Nature Coast 24-21 in the regional quarterfinals. Now Jaime will be tasked with having the program going in the right direction.

“I’m definitely excited,” Jaime said. “Wasn’t how I expected becoming a head coach again but things happen and I was definitely ready when this opportunity presented itself. I’m super grateful for Coach (Patrick) Murphy (for) bringing (me) on staff. He’s a great person and an even better coach.”

It’s not the first go around for Jaime when it comes down to being a head coach as he was previously the lead man over at Leto, from 2017-2019 going 0-30 in three seasons. With this being his second stint as a head coach in Hillsborough County and getting a program that will be armed with a new turf field and new weight room, it should create for a better go around for Jaime.

“I’ve got to hit the ground sprinting with getting kids cleared, paperwork, etc,” Jaime added. “We’re getting a new facility with a turf field, weight room and locker room so everything is kind of everywhere right. Just got to get things in order and build on the foundation Coach Murphy laid out.”

