Vacation Bible School hosted by Camp Metigoshe through Our Saviors and St. Olaf Lutheran Churches

By Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Vacation Bible School day camp will be held at Ruger Park July 18th - July 21st for youth entering grades 1st - 6th grades. Day Camp is offered in partnership with Camp Metigoshe and their trained camp staff will lead the experience.

This summer's theme is "Too Wonderful to Measure!" We will focus on how the love God has for us, our neighbors, and our world is too wonderful to measure! There will be games, SWAT (super fun bible studies), great camp songs, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.

We will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Thursday afternoon we will have a closing program for the campers to share with their parents and families what they learned during the week with ice cream social to follow.

If you are interested in Day Camp the cost is $35 for one child in your family and $25 for each additional child, maximum of $85 for a family.

Please register at https://bit.ly/3ReVTiq.

