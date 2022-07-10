ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ask Rusty – About Working While Collecting Early Benefits

By Editor Special Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1HPc_0gafwVbV00

Dear Rusty: How much would be withheld from my social security benefits? I am 62 and can claim about $1,900 a month now. I’m still working, making about $75K per year. How much of my benefits would I get? What would be withheld from me and when would I get it back? And would there be any penalty? Signed: Eligible but Working

Dear Eligible: In the scenario you describe, you will not be eligible to collect Social Security retirement benefits at this time because your earnings are too high. Here’s how that is determined:

• At age 62, you are subject to Social Security’s “earnings test” which limits how much you can earn while collecting early benefits. The earnings limit applies until you reach your full retirement age (FRA), which for you is 67.

• Your penalty for exceeding the earnings limit now would be $1 for every $2 you are over the limit. At your current salary of $75K per year, you will be over the 2022 annual earnings limit of $19,560 by $55,440, which means you would owe Social Security $27,720. Since your age 62 benefit amount is about $1900 per month ($22,800/year), your annual SS benefit would be insufficient to offset the penalty for exceeding the earnings limit, thus you would not be entitled to a Social Security benefit because of your current earnings. You will again be eligible to collect SS when your earnings are substantially less, or when you reach your full retirement age, whichever occurs first.

Social Security’s earnings test affects everyone who works and earns when collecting benefits before reaching full retirement age. Each year, Social Security sets a limit for how much can be earned before benefits are affected (the 2022 limit is $19,560; it increases slightly each year). Those who exceed the limit pay a “penalty” of $1 for every $2 they are over the limit, which must be paid to SS either in a lump sum, or by having benefits withheld for enough months for SS to recover what is owed. If your Social Security benefit isn’t enough to offset the penalty for exceeding the earnings limit, no benefits will be paid.

Those collecting early benefits who earn only slightly more than the annual earnings limit can collect some benefits each year because their penalty is small enough. For example, someone earning $25,000 per year would exceed the 2022 earnings limit by $5440 and, thus, incur a penalty of $2720. That would probably mean about 2 months of withheld benefits, enabling them to get benefits for the remaining 10 months of the year. Social Security will withhold benefits for enough months to recover whatever the beneficiary owes for exceeding the limit.

The rules surrounding Social Security’s earning test are somewhat complex. For example, there is a “first year rule” which exempts salary earned prior to claiming SS from counting toward the earnings limit. When someone first claims Social Security mid-year they are, instead, subject to a monthly limit ($1630 for 2022) for the remaining months of the calendar year. If the monthly limit is exceeded, no benefits are payable for that month. The earnings limit no longer applies when full retirement age is reached but is still in effect in the months of that year prior to attaining FRA. The earnings limit during those months is much higher and the “penalty” for exceeding it is less.

Social Security prefers that those working and collecting early benefits contact them in advance to withhold benefits for as long as needed to offset the expected penalty. Doing so will avoid an Overpayment Notice being issued in the following year when your earnings amount is received from the IRS.

After full retirement age, Social Security will adjust the beneficiary’s payment to account for months benefits were withheld and increase the monthly amount accordingly. That will result in some, or perhaps all, of the withheld benefits being recovered over time (depending on longevity).

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Home Shortage Plus High Rates Equals Housing Crisis

The biggest problems confronting the housing market appear to be soaring home prices and mortgage rates plus a shortage of supply. The median price for existing-home sales totaled $407,600 in May, up 14.8% from May 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. Year over year, prices have climbed for 123 straight months (more than 10 years).
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

A Federal Reserve-driven recession

[This article has been published in Restoring America to consider how the Federal Reserve's policies might be driving the U.S. economy toward a recession.]. The Federal Reserve has hardly covered itself in glory by having failed to anticipate recent major turning points in the U.S. economy. In 2008, the Fed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Working Dear Eligible
Fox News

Upcoming inflation data 'will be bad news again,' economist Ed Yardeni warns

Yardeni Research President Edward Yardeni discussed what he believes Americans should expect from upcoming inflation data, warning that "it’s going to be bad news again." The markets veteran told "Sunday Morning Futures" during an exclusive interview that "lower-wage workers are the ones that are getting squeezed hardest" by the price hikes given "they have no choice, but to allocate most of their budgets" to essentials, including food, fuel and rent.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Rising interest rates are crushing the US housing market: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Rising interest are crushing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A US Recession Can't Officially Happen Unless Eight People Say So

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
International Business Times

Fed Seen Jacking Interest Rates Further As U.S. Inflation Soars

Investors boosted bets on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve could deliver an even bigger interest-rate hike at its policy meeting later this month after a worse-than-expected inflation report showed price pressures, already running at a 40-year high, accelerating further. A bevy of central bankers over the past couple of weeks...
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Federal Reserve Economists Have Harsh Assessment of the Government’s Small Business Relief Program -John Miltimore

The federal government has received withering criticism from various quarters for its pandemic response. Now hits are coming from the government’s own economists. A new study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis analyzed the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a $800 billion program that distributed forgivable loans to small businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Center Square

Abbott pledges 'very large property tax cut coming' next session

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott says Texans should expect a large property tax cut when lawmakers return to session next year. Abbott's pledge came after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced record amounts of tax revenue over the past several months has led to an unprecedented surplus of an expected $30 billion or more over the next biennium. Numerous groups, including Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, have called for the surplus to be returned to taxpayers and for the legislature to enact meaningful property tax reform.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

472
Followers
909
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy