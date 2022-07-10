ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altru Earns CARF Accreditation Through 2025

By Devils Lake Journal
 4 days ago
Altru Health System has been issued accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) based on a recent survey. The three-year accreditation applies to inpatient rehabilitation programs at the hospital for adult, child and adolescent patients.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer-review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality. This achievement is an indication of Altru’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of patients.

“At Altru, our patients can take comfort in knowing our hospital is exceeding the standards of care for adults and children in our inpatient rehab,” said Sara Dvorak, director of nursing services at Altru. “Our team is dedicated to providing our patients with the best care anywhere,” said Dvorak. “We are grateful to their commitment to our patients.”

