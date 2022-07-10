ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 3.5 Million Users Seized, Baltimore Man Busted By Bergen Detectives

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives seized enough fentanyl to produce nearly 3½ million potentially fatal doses, along with enough heroin to fill more than 27,000 folds, while arresting a Baltimore man.

Carlo Francisco Olivar Gomez, a 42-year-old painter by trade, was caught with more than 15 pounds of fentanyl and more than six pounds of heroin, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

According to the DEA, it takes only a single two-milligram dose of fentanyl to kill a person.

A pound of fentanyl can produce 226,796 two-milligram doses. Multiplying that by 15 pounds gives you more than 3.4 million potentially fatal doses.

Heroin, meanwhile, is packaged in bags of one-tenth of a gram each. There are 453.6 grams in a pound -- which when multiplied by 10 produces tens of thousands of bags.

Musella said members of his Narcotic Task Force, along with Ridgefield Park police, took Gomez into custody this past week with the assistance of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

The prosecutor didn’t specify where the arrest occurred or under what circumstances.

Gomez remained held over the weekend in the Bergen County Jail, charged with possessing the drugs for sale.

