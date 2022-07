This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. I play a lot of games, most of them multiplayer games. Some of them fall more on the competitive side (Valorant, Overwatch), while others are more casual (Mario Party, Final Fantasy XIV), but one multiplayer series stands above the rest in my mind, and you can get it for $20 today at most retailers, and even less at some. It's my favorite thing I've seen among all the Prime Day deals, and a particularly great option if you're looking for Prime Day deals not at Amazon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO