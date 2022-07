While Jordan Brand was established as the home of everything Michael Jordan x Nike related, the division has grown to include its own athletes and programs under its name. One such athlete who has landed a deal with the iconic brand is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić. Since signing on with Jordan Brand, Dončić has offered looks at his own Air Jordan 35 and Air Jordan 36 PEs. However, he is now set to release his own signature shoe with the label. Officially unveiled during the NBA Playoffs last season, the Jordan Luka 1 looks to finally be releasing soon.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO