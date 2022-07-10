ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Higgs boson discovery

By Jennifer Chu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristoph Paus, the MIT physicist who co-led the effort to detect the particle, looks ahead to the next 10 years. July 4, 2022, marked 10 years since the announcement of the discovery of the Higgs boson, the long-sought particle that imparts mass to all elementary particles. The elusive particle was the...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Time-reversal-based quantum metrology with many-body entangled states

Linear quantum measurements with independent particles are bounded by the standard quantum limit, which limits the precision achievable in estimating unknown phase parameters. The standard quantum limit can be overcome by entangling the particles, but the sensitivity is often limited by the final state readout, especially for complex entangled many-body states with non-Gaussian probability distributions. Here, by implementing an effective time-reversal protocol in an optically engineered many-body spin Hamiltonian, we demonstrate a quantum measurement with non-Gaussian states with performance beyond the limit of the readout scheme. This signal amplification through a time-reversed interaction achieves the greatest phase sensitivity improvement beyond the standard quantum limit demonstrated to date in any full Ramsey interferometer. These results open the field of robust time-reversal-based measurement protocols offering precision not too far from the Heisenberg limit. Potential applications include quantum sensors that operate at finite bandwidth, and the principle we demonstrate may also advance areas such as quantum engineering, quantum measurements and the search for new physics using optical-transition atomic clocks.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Physicists measure joint polarization of carriers of the weak force

In the Standard Model of particle physics, the Brout-Englert-Higgs mechanism provides mass to elementary particles. While physicists are carrying out direct studies of the Higgs boson to test this mechanism, probes of other particles that have mass can also provide insight. For instance, the W and Z bosons—the carriers of the weak force—get their mass from the Higgs mechanism. This impacts their polarization, that is, the degree by which their quantum spin is aligned to a given direction. The W and Z bosons have a spin of 1 and can be longitudinally polarized as a direct consequence of their being massive—in other words, their spin can be oriented perpendicular to their direction of motion.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Sugar Code in Protein: Paving the Way for Development of Biopharmaceuticals

Identification of a molecular code embedded in protein for regulating its glycosylation. Many proteins in nature exist as glycoproteins, which are molecules comprised of protein (polypeptide chain) and glycan (sugar chain). While the protein structure is determined on the basis of its genetic blueprint, the information on glycans is not directly encoded by the genome. Therefore, it is quite challenging to control protein glycosylation. Under these circumstances, a collaborative research group, including scientists at Nagoya City University, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, and Academia Sinica, has found a specific amino acid sequence in a polypeptide that induces a specific glycan structure called Lewis X.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Physicists use AI to find the most complex protein knots so far

The question of how the chemical composition of a protein—the amino acid sequence—determines its 3D structure has been one of the biggest challenges in biophysics for more than half a century. This knowledge about the so-called "folding" of proteins is in great demand, as it contributes significantly to the understanding of various diseases and their treatment, among other things. For these reasons, Google's DeepMind research team has developed AlphaFold, an artificial intelligence that predicts 3D structures.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W And Z Bosons#Particle Physics#Mit#Lhc#Atlas#Cms
Nature.com

Angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 54 (2022) Cite this article. For solid-state materials, the electronic structure is critical in determining a crystal's physical properties. By experimentally detecting the electronic structure, the fundamental physics can be revealed. Angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) is a powerful technique for directly observing the electronic structure with energy- and momentum-resolved information. Over the past few decades, major improvements in the energy and momentum resolution, alongside the extension of ARPES observables to spin (SpinARPES), micrometre or nanometre lateral dimensions (MicroARPES/NanoARPES), and femtosecond timescales (TrARPES), have led to important scientific advances. These advantages have been achieved across a wide range of quantum materials, such as high-temperature superconductors, topological materials, two-dimensional materials and heterostructures. This Primer introduces the key aspects of ARPES principles, instrumentation, data analysis and representative scientific cases to demonstrate the power of the method. We also discuss the challenges and future developments.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Optical observation of single spins in silicon

The global quantum internet will require long-lived, telecommunications-band photon"“matter interfaces manufactured at scale1. Preliminary quantum networks based on photon"“matter interfaces that meet a subset of these demands are encouraging efforts to identify new high-performance alternatives2. Silicon is an ideal host for commercial-scale solid-state quantum technologies. It is already an advanced platform within the global integrated photonics and microelectronics industries, as well as host to record-setting long-lived spin qubits3. Despite the overwhelming potential of the silicon quantum platform, the optical detection of individually addressable photon"“spin interfaces in silicon has remained elusive. In this work, we integrate individually addressable 'T centre' photon"“spin qubits in silicon photonic structures and characterize their spin-dependent telecommunications-band optical transitions. These results unlock immediate opportunities to construct silicon-integrated, telecommunications-band quantum information networks.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Smart Textiles Accurately Sense How Their Users Are Moving

MIT researchers develop a comfortable, form-fitting fabric that accurately recognizes its wearer’s activities, like walking, running, and jumping. Using a novel fabrication process, scientists at MIT have produced smart textiles that snugly conform to the body so they can precisely sense the wearer’s posture and motions. By incorporating...
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Quantum advantage showdowns have no clear winners

Last month, physicists at Toronto-based startup Xanadu published a curious experiment in Nature in which they generated seemingly random numbers. During the pandemic, they built a tabletop machine named Borealis, consisting of lasers, mirrors, and over a kilometer of optical fiber. Within Borealis, 216 beams of infrared light bounced around through a complicated network of prisms. Then, a series of detectors counted the number of photons in each beam after they traversed the prisms. Ultimately, the machine generated 216 numbers at a time—one number corresponding to the photon count in each respective beam.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s CAPSTONE Executes Trajectory Correction Maneuver – Pinpoints Path to Moon

NASA’s Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) spacecraft successfully completed its second trajectory correction maneuver starting at about 11:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. PDT) Tuesday. CAPSTONE will perform several such maneuvers during its four-month-long journey to lunar orbit to refine its trajectory to the Moon....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Evidence of a room-temperature quantum spin Hall edge state in a higher-order topological insulator

Room-temperature realization of macroscopic quantum phases is one of the major pursuits in fundamental physics1,2. The quantum spin Hall phase3,4,5,6 is a topological quantum phase that features a two-dimensional insulating bulk and a helical edge state. Here we use vector magnetic field and variable temperature based scanning tunnelling microscopy to provide micro-spectroscopic evidence for a room-temperature quantum spin Hall edge state on the surface of the higher-order topological insulator Bi4Br4. We find that the atomically resolved lattice exhibits a large insulating gap of over 200"‰meV, and an atomically sharp monolayer step edge hosts an in-gap gapless state, suggesting topological bulk"“boundary correspondence. An external magnetic field can gap the edge state, consistent with the time-reversal symmetry protection inherent in the underlying band topology. We further identify the geometrical hybridization of such edge states, which not only supports the Z2 topology of the quantum spin Hall state but also visualizes the building blocks of the higher-order topological insulator phase. Our results further encourage the exploration of high-temperature transport quantization of the putative topological phase reported here.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Long-lived phantom helix states in Heisenberg quantum magnets

Exact solutions for quantum many-body systems are rare but provide valuable insights for the description of universal phenomena such as the non-equilibrium dynamics of strongly interacting systems and the characterization of new forms of quantum matter. Recently, specific solutions of the Bethe ansatz equations for integrable spin models were found. They are dubbed phantom Bethe states and can carry macroscopic momentum yet no energy. Here, we show experimentally that there exist special helical spin patterns in anisotropic Heisenberg chains which are long-lived, relaxing only very slowly in dynamics, as a consequence of such states. We use these phantom spin-helix states to directly measure the interaction anisotropy, which has a major contribution from short-range off-site interactions. We also generalize the theoretical description to higher dimensions and other non-integrable systems and find analogous stable spin helices, which should show non-thermalizing dynamics associated with so-called quantum many-body scars. These results have implications for the quantum simulation of spin physics, as well as many-body dynamics.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Biden Releases Webb’s First Image: Deepest Infrared View of Universe Yet – Compare to Hubble

On Monday, July 11, President Joe Biden released one of the James Webb Space Telescope’s first images in a preview event at the White House in Washington. NASA, in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will release the full set of Webb’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data during a televised broadcast beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. PDT / 14:30 UTC) on Tuesday, July 12, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
GREENBELT, MD
Phys.org

Importance of the science of measurement in the quantum revolution

In an article recently published in Nature Physics, experts from NPL and partner organizations from around the globe explore the critical role of National Metrology Institutes (NMIs) in the quantum revolution. You may have heard how quantum science is causing an impending revolution of science and technology, and its potential...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A quantum router architecture for high-fidelity entanglement flows in quantum networks

The past decade has seen tremendous progress in experimentally realizing the building blocks of quantum repeaters. Repeater architectures with multiplexed quantum memories have been proposed to increase entanglement distribution rates, but an open challenge is to maintain entanglement fidelity over long-distance links. Here, we address this with a quantum router architecture comprising many quantum memories connected in a photonic switchboard to broker entanglement flows across quantum networks. We compute the rate and fidelity of entanglement distribution under this architecture using an event-based simulator, finding that the router improves the entanglement fidelity as multiplexing depth increases without a significant drop in the entanglement distribution rate. Specifically, the router permits channel-loss-invariant fidelity, i.e. the same fidelity achievable with lossless links. Furthermore, this scheme automatically prioritizes entanglement flows across the full network without requiring global network information. The proposed architecture uses present-day photonic technology, opening a path to near-term deployable multi-node quantum networks.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers present anti-reflective coating that blocks waves of many types

Bad wireless reception, the noise in the radio signal or poor visibility in the fog—all these annoyances have to do with the fact that waves such as visible light or microwave signals are deflected and reflected by numerous disordered obstacles. TU Wien in Vienna (Austria) and the University of Rennes (France) have now jointly developed a surprising method to eliminate wave reflections altogether.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Anisotropic magnon damping by zero-temperature quantum fluctuations in ferromagnetic CrGeTe

Spin and lattice are two fundamental degrees of freedom in a solid, and their fluctuations about the equilibrium values in a magnetic ordered crystalline lattice form quasiparticles termed magnons (spin waves) and phonons (lattice waves), respectively. In most materials with strong spin-lattice coupling (SLC), the interaction of spin and lattice induces energy gaps in the spin wave dispersion at the nominal intersections of magnon and phonon modes. Here we use neutron scattering to show that in the two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals honeycomb lattice ferromagnetic CrGeTe3, spin waves propagating within the 2D plane exhibit an anomalous dispersion, damping, and breakdown of quasiparticle conservation, while magnons along the c axis behave as expected for a local moment ferromagnet. These results indicate the presence of dynamical SLC arising from the zero-temperature quantum fluctuations in CrGeTe3, suggesting that the observed in-plane spin waves are mixed spin and lattice quasiparticles fundamentally different from pure magnons and phonons.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using salutary delay in the reaction of crystal atoms to an avalanche of photons

Using X-ray laser pulses, the structure of matter can be studied with previously unprecedented accuracy. However, the pulses are so violent that they destroy the sample being irradiated. Notwithstanding, a Polish-Japanese team of physicists has just succeeded in demonstrating that atoms of the crystal under investigation react to an avalanche of photons with a certain delay. The discovery means that by using sufficiently short laser pulses, it will be possible to view an undisturbed structure of matter.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Effective Carbon Dioxide Capture Using Two-Dimensional Ionic Liquids

A new technology for CO2 capture, utilization, and storage has attracted broad attention in the context of global concern about climate change and greenhouse gas control. Due to their ultralow vapor pressure and environmentally friendly features, ionic liquids are considered a new type of CO2 adsorbent. They are composed of only cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively-charged ions).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Topological quantum materials for energy conversion and storage

Topological quantum materials (TQMs) have symmetry-protected band structures with useful electronic properties that have applications in information, sensing, energy and other technologies. In the past 10"‰years, applications of TQMs in the fields of energy conversion and storage, including water splitting, ethanol electro-oxidation, batteries, supercapacitors and relative energy-efficient devices, have attracted increasing attention. The quantum states in TQMs provide a stable electron bath with high electronic conductivity and carrier mobility, long lifetime and readily determined spin states, making TQMs an ideal platform for understanding surface reactions and looking for highly efficient materials for energy conversion and storage. In this Perspective, we present an overview of recent progress in topological quantum catalysis. We describe the open problems and the potential applications of TQMs in water splitting, batteries, supercapacitors and other prospects in energy conversion and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Physics of emergence beyond Berezinskii"“Kosterlitz"“Thouless transition for interacting topological quantum matter

An attempt is made to find different emergent quantum phases for interacting topological state of quantum matter. Our study is based on the quantum field theoretical renormalization group (RG) calculations. The behaviour of the RG flow lines give the emergence of different quantum phases for non-interacting and interacting topological state of quantum matter. We show explicitly electron-electron interaction can turn a topologically trivial phase into a topologically nontrivial one and also topologically nontrivial phase to topologically trivial phase. We show that physics of emergence goes beyond the quantum Berezinskii"“Kosterlitz"“Thouless transition. We also present the analysis of fixed point and show the behaviour of fixed point changes in presence and absence of interaction. This work provides a new perspective not only from the topological state of interacting quantum matter and but also for the correlated quantum many -body physics.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy