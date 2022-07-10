Police ID Norfolk man killed at Ocean View gas station

The victim died at the scene of the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified the man shot and killed outside a Norfolk convenience store Saturday night as 31-year-old Todd Wilson.

Wilson lived close by to the Tinee Giant/Citgo gas station on Ocean View Avenue near 7th Bay Street where the shooting happened around 11:40 Saturday night, his family friend confirmed to 10 On Your Side.

That same friend tells 10 On Your Side that Wilson was shot during a carjacking, but police have not yet confirmed that detail. Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Coastal Convenience Store Group, the owners of the Tinee Giant, tell 10 On Your Side that they have handed over surveillance video from Saturday evening to try and help police solve the case.

On Monday friends and family held a candelight vigil for Wilson sharing memories from his time as a security guard, keeping people safe and making sure they always made it home.

His cousin tells 10 On Your Side Wilson was a good guy and a former Norview High School football player.

Wilson’s friends and family tell us they are heartbroken over his death and vowed Monday night to keep his memory alive.

“I was just like is this really happening,” said Kenzie Murphy who lives on 7th Bay Street.

Murphy heard the gunshot and saw police surround the gas station Saturday.

“There were a bunch of cops there and then the guy was obviously laying there and the paramedics came and went in about 5 minutes. It was very quick. It was just a tragic event and it was scary that it had to happen so close,” Murphy stated.

Wilson’s cousin says the family identified his body Sunday and that his Jeep is still missing.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

