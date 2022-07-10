ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington County

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaLrU_0gafu4An00

Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington County 00:31

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A parade took over downtown Washington on Saturday to kick off the Whiskey Rebellion Festival.

It was the first year back since the pandemic and KDKA's Amy Wadas was in charge of the opening ceremony.

After the opening parade, festival-goers got to take in the festival which was full of live music, historical reenactments, tours, and more.

The festival takes place each year on the second weekend in July and you can learn more about the Whiskey Rebellion Festival on the Bradford House Historical Association website at this link .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Preparing for Picklesburgh: The big 'dill' in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We love all things unique to Pittsburgh, and there's nothing that fits that bill more than Picklesburgh!The fun will begin midday on Friday and will run through the weekend. Talk about bigger and better! If Picklesburgh was big last year, it will be big this year, too. From its monster Heinz pickle overhead to the pickle juice drinking contest, Picklesburgh has created a map dot of its own."We've been named the number one specialty food festival by USA Today two years in a row," said Jack Dougherty with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.The event has been a big 'dill' every...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

County To Recount Select Precincts Of 2020 Election

Butler County Commissioners are beginning the process of recounting a select number of ballots from the 2020 election. At yesterday’s public meeting, the commissioners said they were going to select three random precincts in the county to recount. The precincts were separated into three categories based on the number of voters.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bradford, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Wounded veteran surprised with new wheelchair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local veteran's life was made better thanks to a Pittsburgh area company providing him with the gift of mobility. James Silcox, a 20-year Navy veteran had no idea his life would change so dramatically.He suffers from an autoimmune disease that left him unable to talk, walk, or breathe on his own. He uses a wheelchair to get around, but it has its limitations."Right now, he can only go on paved surfaces. He can't go on grass, snow, can't hike in woods, or go fishing. My daughter rides horses and he's never seen her ride because he can't...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

True Crime Presentation: A Murder In Wampum

Follow the twists and turns during a true crime presentation that will spotlight a century old murder mystery. A MURDER IN WAMPUM “The 1918 Slaying of William Cassler” will be presented by Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler next week. The True Crime Presentation will be held on Wednesday,...
WAMPUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey Rebellion#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Live Music#Opening Ceremony#Kdka
butlerradio.com

Ag Secretary Reminds Residents About Spotted Lanternfly

State agriculture officials are once again sounding the alarm about the spotted lanternfly. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was in Washington County last week, which was just added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list earlier this year. Redding spoke in front of a rail yard, because research has found the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg brothers carry on family passion for antique automobiles

The Davis brothers of Greensburg would love to open a museum dedicated to antique automobiles. “That would be our retirement dream,” said Dave Davis, 62. He’s the most mechanically gifted of the three local brothers who all own vintage vehicles — an interest inherited from their father, Robert.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania sues Fayette, Lancaster and Berks counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes — the subject of several other lawsuits.The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court, describing them as "outlier counties" that have not properly certified vote tallies from the May 17 election that included nominating contests for U.S. Senate, governor and most of the Legislature.The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled May 20 that mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope...
LANCASTER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Waterpark plans Christmas in July

The Cranberry Township Waterpark plans to deck the outdoor walls for its annual Christmas in July event from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at the Waterpark in North Boundary Park. Sponsored by Bridge City Braces, Christmas in July will offer guests a chance to enjoy seasonal music, holiday-inspired...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council gives 3 abortion rights bills preliminary approval

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Pittsburgh City Council gave three abortion rights bills preliminary approval.The bills would shield healthcare providers from out-of-state prosecution and instruct police to not enforce some abortion-related crimes if it's ever banned in Pennsylvania. It would also prohibit deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers that may present themselves as abortion clinics but often try to discourage patients from getting an abortion.The bills go up for final approval next week.  Attempts to protect abortion rights come as tighter restrictions and bans are going into effect in conservative states after last month's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned the nearly half-century-old holding from Roe v. Wade that found that the right to abortion was protected by the U.S. Constitution.States now may restrict the procedure, and many have taken steps to curtail or ban abortions.Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order protecting out-of-state abortion seekers from being prosecuted in their home states. Wolf said he'll decline any request from another state to arrest or detain any out-of-state resident who travels to Pennsylvania to seek an abortion.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund

Former Mayor Bill Peduto announced OnePGH as a way to get Pittsburgh's tax-exempt nonprofits to fund city projects. Will new Mayor Ed Gainey make use of it? The post Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4th annual 'Golden Gathering' held in Ligonier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The dogs took over Ligonier on Sunday for a celebration of all things golden!The 4th annual 'Golden Gathering' took place along Main Street as over 75 golden retrievers and their owners walked in a parade, got a group photo taken on the town hall steps, and of course, there were tons of treats.There was even a celebrity golden retriever on site -- Daniel, who comes with his own long list of awards.Daniel was the number one golden retriever in the country in 2018, 2019, and 2020 -- and he's the most winningest golden retriever in about 35 years.
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Health department shuts down Homewood North business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy