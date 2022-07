While rent prices haven’t been rising at quite the same pace as home prices, they’ve still been steadily climbing as the U.S. housing market has been going haywire. Utah is no exception. While Salt Lake Valley home prices have gone up as much as 50% in the last two years, average rent rates have increased about 12% to 15% a year, according to the Utah Apartment Association. Utah’s capital of Salt Lake City also recently ranked No. 3 in the nation among other large metro areas with the largest rent price increases from 2019 to 2022.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO