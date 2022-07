At the 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, there is a small memorial for Matthew Rule, who was shot and killed while protecting a homeless veteran.Written on a photo frame in the middle of a modest memorial, his mother left a message for her 24-year-old son: "I love you always, Bubba. Love, Mama." "You've always been loved," said the heartbroken and confused mother Selina Escamilla. "God's plan was, at the moment, to take him home. It was his time to go home."Escamilla said her son was the kind and artistic middle child of three close siblings who grew up in Amarillo, Texas. "Always doing...

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO