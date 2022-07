The investigation into a history book written about the Santa Clara County government, much of which was apparently plagiarized from Wikipedia and other sources, has become even more of a debacle after details about the sky-high cost of the book have been revealed. A Mercury News investigation previously uncovered that the fees paid to county grant writer Jean McCorquodale totaled $1 million in taxpayer money — and she is the wife of former county supervisor Dan McCorquodale, who also used to be a state senator.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO