Los Angeles County, CA

Treatment available for COVID, high-risk patients

By VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Free COVID-19 treatment medications, including oral and injectable options are available for eligible individuals who have COVID-19 or are at higher risk of getting very sick and have symptoms, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Public health officials urged individuals whose immune system is not...

www.avpress.com

randomlengthsnews.com

As Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Rise, Wearing Well-Fitting Masks and Testing are Key to Reducing Transmission

With continued increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past two weeks, wearing high-quality respirator masks and getting tested are critical steps to slowing the spread of COVID-19, as vaccination, boosters, and therapeutics remain key strategies for reducing serious illness and death. While LA County remains at the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County could return to "high" COVID-19 level by Thursday

Los Angeles County continued to head towards the "high" COVID-19 threshold as early as Thursday, Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday. If the county stays in the "high" level of COVID-19 activity for two consecutive weeks, an indoor mask-wearing mandate will return. Under the current pace, that mandate will take effect by July 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Flea-borne disease detected in Orange County

There have been more human cases of flea-borne typhus detected in Orange County. The key to preventing this disease is to prevent humans from coming into contact with fleas. Pets must be treated at regular intervals with appropriate flea control products. Flea-borne typhus, formerly called murine typhus, is a bacterial...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coyotechronicle.net

Are We Being Too Careless? Data Suggests that Removing Masking Mandates at CSUSB Might Be the Cause to the Rise of COVID Cases

For the past two years CSUSB has enforced campus-wide mask mandates to try to keep the students safe while returning to in person classes as well as trying to reduce infection rates. While it is mandatory that all students and staff must be vaccinated in order to even step foot on campus, it is still possible for anyone to be infected with the COVID-19 virus even with masks on. However for a lot of students masks seemed to become an inconvenience since everywhere else in California the mask mandates had been lifted for indoor and outdoor activities. The university issued a statement on March 7, 2022 that said the school would be lifting all mask mandates on May 22, 2022. For a lot of students this was a sort of return to normalcy. One drawback from this decision however is that now students and staff are more vulnerable to infection than ever before and the recent reports do not look too promising for the continuation of no masks on campus.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Three-year hospital affiliation agreed on

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a three-year clinical affiliation agreement with Palmdale Regional Medical Center for students enrolled in the registered nursing, vocational nursing, respiratory therapy and radiologic technology programs to complete their clinical experiences. The Board voted 4-0 with Clerk...
PALMDALE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Again, COVID stats up and down

You’re seen this headline before: confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County are up and down. According to Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency, the latest report covering July 8-11 showed 5,172 new cases, an average of 1,293 per day. That compares to Friday’s average of...
Deadline

Los Angeles Set To Reach The CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level In Next 48 Hours, Says Top Health Official – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed today the county is on pace to move into the “high” COVID-19 community level by this Thursday. If the county remains in the “high” level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate. The level is determined by hospitalization rates. According to state figures, there are now 1,153 Covid-positive patients in county hospitals, with 115 of them being treated in intensive care. On Saturday, L.A. saw its highest number of daily new cases since the original Omicon wave in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

PWD-treated water is in compliance

PALMDALE — Water treated by the Palmdale Water District is in compliance with all water quality regulations and has only a very small amount of contaminants found, which are well below the regulatory limits. The District’s Board of Directors certified these results by approving the District’s 2022 public health...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Health agencies is giving away backpacks, supplies

PALMDALE — With the start of the new school year less than a month away, the jointly operated LA Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Centers will host a free backpack and school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon, on July 22, in the Palmdale High School football field parking lot, 2137 East Ave R.
PALMDALE, CA
smobserved.com

Stop Giving Booster Shots If You Want to Slow Covid-19 Transmission - Our Message to Los Angeles County Health Department

July 8, 2022 - Los Angeles County has been living under the threat of a new indoor mask mandate for weeks now as Covid-19 cases, driven by various Omicron subvariants, bring more Covid patients to area hospitals. Once there are over 10 Covid patients per 100,000 residents in the hospital, the county is deemed by Centers for Disease Control guidance to be in a High transmission level. A patient is a Covid patient if they test positive for Covid, whether they suffer from the disease or not. If the high level of Covid-positive patients lasts for two weeks, masks will again be required in public indoor spaces. This is by order of the local county health department - it is not a federal law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

9 new samples test positive for West Nile virus across Los Angeles County

Nine new samples have come up positive for West Nile virus across Los Angeles County, vector control district officials announced Monday.New positive samples were collected from six different communities — Granada Hills, Hacienda Heights, Lake Balboa, Northridge, Panorama City, and Whittier, bringing the total number of positive samples in the district to 12 so far this year.Two samples positive for West Nile have been collected in four communities — Northridge, Panorama City, San Marino, and Whittier.The virus, which is endemic to Los Angeles County, was first confirmed this year in June, in three dead crows collected in the North Hills area on May 26.It was soon followed by a positive test from a mosquito sample taken in Bellflower.West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, and there is no cure. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or a skin rash, and can last for several days to months. People can reduce the risk of West Nile virus by eliminating standing water, wear EPA-registered and CDC-recommended insect repellent, and report neglected swimming pools to the local vector control district.For more information, contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at (562) 944-9656 or visit www.GLAmosquito.org.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

