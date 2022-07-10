ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

J. D. L
4d ago

Liberals claim the dems support the military.. you can see that one comment ( freedom of speech) gets a senior officer in trouble.. Biden has also docked 40/60 military there pay for not getting a vaccine.. I’m sure that china & russia could care less if there military is prepared

Flossy
4d ago

Funny she speaks about women having rights over their own body yet how many are being discharged from the army for not taking a Covid vaccine

Cathy Parker
3d ago

Poor Jill! Yet she and her husband are free to criticize anyone and anything they please! A real First Lady would have just ignored it like Melania did for 4 years!

