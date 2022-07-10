Whistleblower reinstated at state VA hospital

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bill 616, also known as Piqui’s Law. The bill, by state Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, would require judges, referees, commissioners, mediators, child custody recommending counselors and evaluators involved in child custody proceedings, to receive a minimum of 25 training hours on domestic violence and child abuse, including 20 training hours required every three years thereafter, according to the motion.
