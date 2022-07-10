ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Whistleblower reinstated at state VA hospital

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — A whistleblower physician who was forced into retirement after raising concerns about anesthesia staffing practices during surgeries at a Los Angeles Veterans Affairs hospital...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Rives loses twice in court

LANCASTER — Former Antelope Valley Healthcare District director Michael Rives owes approximately $138,607 in attorney’s fees and costs to the City of Lancaster after his failed bid to fight a city lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed to oust him from the AV Healthcare District’s Board of Directors, due...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Grabiak graduates from Merchant Marine Academy

Veronica Jane Grabiak, of Palmdale, recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. She earned a bachelor’s degree and a commission in the US armed forces. She also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying her to serve as an officer on any ship in the US flag Merchant Marine.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Three-year hospital affiliation agreed on

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a three-year clinical affiliation agreement with Palmdale Regional Medical Center for students enrolled in the registered nursing, vocational nursing, respiratory therapy and radiologic technology programs to complete their clinical experiences. The Board voted 4-0 with Clerk...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA supervisors contemplate a motion supporting SB616

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bill 616, also known as Piqui’s Law. The bill, by state Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, would require judges, referees, commissioners, mediators, child custody recommending counselors and evaluators involved in child custody proceedings, to receive a minimum of 25 training hours on domestic violence and child abuse, including 20 training hours required every three years thereafter, according to the motion.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Antelope Valley Press

Waste fee hike hearing is delayed

LANCASTER — Tenants and homeowners in the city will have until July 26 to respond to a proposed increase in the solid waste collection fee for single-family dwelling units that would be collected on the tax roll. The City Council did not have a quorum to conduct the regularly...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Community news, July 14, 2022

Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967. Toastmasters meet virtually. The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays. For details or for the Zoom link,...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Letters from Readers, July 12, 2022

The annual post-4th front page article detailing the statistics of illegal firework busts in Palmdale once again failed to say a single word about Lancaster. Oh, wait, excuse me. I’m sorry--the article did mention Lancaster this time. They went out of their way to state categorically that the city of Lancaster does not issue administrative citations. So, Lancaster doesn’t penalize at, then? Lancaster is just The Purge, now?
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Health agencies is giving away backpacks, supplies

PALMDALE — With the start of the new school year less than a month away, the jointly operated LA Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Community Resource Centers will host a free backpack and school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon, on July 22, in the Palmdale High School football field parking lot, 2137 East Ave R.
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Reinstated#Veterans Affairs#Osc
Antelope Valley Press

Latest incident is another black eye for LASD

When will law enforcement officers learn that beating people — inmates or not — isn’t OK?. Furthermore, when will they learn that they probably are not going to get away with it, if they decide to engage in this type of behavior?. We’ve heard so many stories...
Antelope Valley Press

Schools seek Box Tops for Education

The following schools request Box Tops for Education to raise money for supplies and equipment:. • Eastside Elementary School, 6742 East Ave. H, Lancaster, 93535. For details, call 661-946-3907. • Grace Lutheran School, 856 West Newgrove St., Lancaster, 93534. For details, call 661-948-1018. • Leona Valley Elementary School, 9063 West Leona...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Speed limits in Lancaster could be lowered

LANCASTER — Motorists in the City of Lancaster could see the speed limit drop on 16 roadway segments and increase on one roadway segment. Speed limits on 118 other roadway segments would not change. The City Council will conduct a public hearing, today, for the introduction of an ordinance...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed on Tuesday afternoon

LANCASTER — A man was fatally shot in an incident, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, at a home in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The shooting victim was not publicly identified as of Tuesday afternoon. No further details...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Antelope Valley Press

Altercation leads to man’s shooting death

LANCASTER — Two men were injured, one fatally, during an altercation at a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8, Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. One 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot in the torso when deputies arrived to a “gunshot...
Antelope Valley Press

Community Notebook, July 12, 2022

• Referee signups: The Lancaster/Palmdale Chapter of Football Officials will hold two separate “Sign Up” events. The first signup is from 6-8 p.m. this Friday, July 15 on the Starbucks Patio at 20th St. West and Ave. K in Lancaster. The second signup is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday,...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hard work pays off

LANCASTER — Paraclete graduate Ryder Edwards started preparing for his senior year on the varsity baseball team during the offseason. He was determined to improve after his junior year and earn a path to play at the college level. Edwards did just that, improving his batting average by almost...
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy