California State

Wine enthusiasts rejoice, take a look at California home with a 2,000-bottle library

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J92G6_0gafsQKi00

Libraries are the new cellars…at least when it comes to wine.

A chic estate in California’s Napa Valley has a room to specifically house all your reds and whites – 2,000 bottles of them, to be exact.

Oh, and the entire $19.9 million property is something else to behold and offers striking views. It’s also set to hit the auction block according to the listing on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

“Tucked atop a promontory between Napa Valley’s verdant floor and the soaring heights of the Mayacamas Mountains, this modern escape was lovingly designed to elevate the panoramic vistas stretching in every direction,” the listing describes. “Constructed of vast stretches of glass, steel beams, and hand-hewn Bianco Avorio limestone, the main house will surely awe at first sight.”

The sophisticated “wine library” is a feature inside the 8,837-square-foot primary home and it has “separate temperature controlled areas for both red and white wines,” the listing says.

Other features of the property include:

  • Infinity pool
  • “A-frame private apartment”
  • Solar panels
  • Two wells
  • “Fruit and nut producing gardens”
  • Guest house
  • Massage room
  • Elevator
  • Wrap-around deck
  • Outdoor kitchen

The residence is also centrally located in wine country.

“More than 400 wineries throughout the gorgeous countryside make best use of this Mediterranean-like microclimate,” the listing says. “Some of the world’s best wines are born in this sliver of paradise. With more Michelin stars per capita than any other wine region in the world, there is a restaurant for every taste within driving distance of your front door.”

Bidding opens July 26.

The Sacramento Bee

Who’s the boss? + Climate protest planned + Jones declares victory + Schubert endorses

Tuesday offered an object lesson in succession management in California. It started when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced that he had left the state for a trip to Washington, D.C., where he will accept an award and meet with Biden Administration officials “on key issues, including gun safety, abortion, climate change, homelessness, and education to talk about how we can stop the backslide we are seeing across the country and discuss how to shore up protections and privacy nationwide,” according to his office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

