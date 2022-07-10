ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sunday Sunshine

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
BEAUTIFUL AGAIN

Let’s keep the 10 out of 10 weather going! We have wall-to-wall sunshine today along with low humidity and light breezes. Highs will hit the lower 80s inland, but stay in the 70s closer to the coast.

HOTTER WEEK AHEAD

We will start to heat up tomorrow. The heat and humidity on Tuesday ahead of a cool front will lead to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Not drought busting rain, but some towns north and west of Boston could get a soaking. It’ll stay hot Wednesday before more seasonable air returns late week.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
