BMW Develops New Transparent Armrest

Back in April of 2021, the stunning Lincoln Zephyr Reflection Concept was revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show in China, and a few months later, the production version of the Zephyr debuted looking pretty much exactly the same. The luxury brand was clear from the start that this sedan was designed with Gen Z customers in mind, which wasn’t a surprising development given the fact that Lincoln’s customers in both the U.S. and China are getting younger. Lincoln’s sales in China have exploded in recent months after faltering for years, even surpassing its U.S. sales for the first time ever in 2021. As it turns out, however, Lincoln brass still had to be convinced that designing a sedan for the Chinese market was a wise move.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO