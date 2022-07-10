One Injured In Accident

Two men charged in the death of a Harned woman were arraigned in Breckinridge District Court today(07/12). 53-year-old Rodney Jones of Hardinsburg and 33-year-old Boris Drane of Harned were arrested last Thursday(07/07), following the discovery of the body of Beverly Smallwood at a residence off Highway 60 in Harned. Jones is charged with murder and kidnapping. Drane is charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Both men entered pleas of “Not Guilty” and will have preliminary hearings next Tuesday(07/19). Both are lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.

HARNED, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO