Breckinridge County, KY

One Injured In Accident

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

DYER – Emergency crews were called to a report of a single vehicle accident involving...

www.wxbc1043.com

wcluradio.com

Grayson County man dies in Barren train crash

CAVE CITY — A Grayson County man is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. to investigate a fatal collision. Troopers responded to the crash, which happened at 454 State Quarry Rd. A preliminary investigation indicates Timothy J. Duvall,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Motorcyclist dies after serious crash in Owensboro

One person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving a motorcycle in Owensboro, Kentucky. Around 9:50 a.m., the Owensboro Police Department said emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash at New Hartford Road and E. 27th Street. Police later said that the motorcyclist who was involved...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One person killed in Maceo crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after an accident on Highway 60 in Maceo on Monday. Deputies said a Calhoun man lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. The man was seriously injured and flown to a hospital. A Grandview, Indiana woman in the other vehicle […]
MACEO, KY
WHAS 11

Police: Man critically injured after Grayson County shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Grayson County are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition at a Louisville hospital. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road in Leitchfield on Saturday around 8:42 p.m. following reports of the shooting.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Grand Jury

7/12/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Friday and returned 22 indictments. Chris P. Hoskins, 42, Hardinsburg, was indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 2nd offense. Jordan R. Chevalier, 20, Harned, was indicted for 2nd degree assault. James D. Kleinhelter, 30, Sherpherdsville, was indicted for 3rd degree...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 people reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. When officers arrived at the cemetery on Shanks Lane just before 3 p.m., they did not find any victims. Shortly after, officers learned of a man who showed up to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

David Amos Boren

David Amos Boren, 69, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday(07/13) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jarvis Boren; a daughter, Carole Boren of Hardinsburg; two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday(07/16) at 10:00 am, at Hites Run Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday(07/15) from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Cloverport Funeral home.
HARDINSBURG, KY
wxbc1043.com

Arraignment For Two Charged With Murder

Two men charged in the death of a Harned woman were arraigned in Breckinridge District Court today(07/12). 53-year-old Rodney Jones of Hardinsburg and 33-year-old Boris Drane of Harned were arrested last Thursday(07/07), following the discovery of the body of Beverly Smallwood at a residence off Highway 60 in Harned. Jones is charged with murder and kidnapping. Drane is charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Both men entered pleas of “Not Guilty” and will have preliminary hearings next Tuesday(07/19). Both are lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
HARNED, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot at Shawnee Park after shooting officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by police after shooting an officer Sunday evening at Shawnee Park, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at the park in west Louisville around 8 p.m. There were basketball games taking place at the park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren deputy involved in early Saturday shooting, subject killed

CAVE CITY — Kentucky State Police is investigating an incident after a deputy with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting early Saturday. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. somewhere near Cave City, according to a news release. The exact location was not provided. A...
CAVE CITY, KY
wdrb.com

Train blocks roadway in Elizabethtown for 15 hours, disrupting traffic

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train blocked a roadway Sunday near Elizabethtown's public square for several hours. Elizabethtown Police Department posted on Facebook that a train had been blocking the crossing at 31 West and East Dixie Avenue since around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said that the train stayed parked for 15 hours. The train blocked a roadway that directly connects Elizabethtown with Interstate 65 and the Western Kentucky Parkway.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

After 'savage beating' by Kentucky cops, he died in the back of a cruiser. Now, his family wants answers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and unarmed, surrounded by five law enforcement officers and a K-9. But to subdue and arrest Alejandro Clarke Jr. in Hardin County last spring, officers said they had to hit him repeatedly — with a baton, their fists, boots, knees, elbows and flashlights — tase him four times and sic a K-9 on him three times.
LOUISVILLE, KY

