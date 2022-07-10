One Injured In Accident

CAVE CITY — A Grayson County man is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. to investigate a fatal collision. Troopers responded to the crash, which happened at 454 State Quarry Rd. A preliminary investigation indicates Timothy J. Duvall,...
One person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving a motorcycle in Owensboro, Kentucky. Around 9:50 a.m., the Owensboro Police Department said emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash at New Hartford Road and E. 27th Street. Police later said that the motorcyclist who was involved...
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after an accident on Highway 60 in Maceo on Monday. Deputies said a Calhoun man lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. The man was seriously injured and flown to a hospital. A Grandview, Indiana woman in the other vehicle […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Grayson County are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition at a Louisville hospital. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road in Leitchfield on Saturday around 8:42 p.m. following reports of the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County police are still searching for a woman who was last seen more than a month ago. 33-year-old Katie Mouser was last seen on June 12, 2022, authorities said. She was last seen after visiting her father in the area of Terry Road in Jefferson County.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Escaping the city life for a walk in the park is supposed to bring peace of mind. That's what brings thousands of people across Louisville to the Parklands of Floyds Fork every year. "It's absolutely gorgeous. It's wide open," Kevin Fulton said. "Mainly I run out...
LEITCHFIELD (07/09/22) – The Grayson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting from the weekend. Deputies responding to the 66-hundred block of Grayson Springs Road Saturday night found 43-year-old Jeremy Stinnett suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Stinnett was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged a teenager on July 11 for his involvement in a wreck on July 7. He was also charged for auto theft, no operating license, leaving the scene of an accident, credit card fraud and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. DCSO, Mosleyville Fire Department, Daviess County […]
7/12/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Friday and returned 22 indictments. Chris P. Hoskins, 42, Hardinsburg, was indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 2nd offense. Jordan R. Chevalier, 20, Harned, was indicted for 2nd degree assault. James D. Kleinhelter, 30, Sherpherdsville, was indicted for 3rd degree...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman were taken to area hospitals after a reported shooting in a Louisville cemetery, police said. Louisville Metro police said they were called Monday afternoon to the Green Meadows Cemetery on Shanks Lane in the St. Denis area, near Shively, for reports of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they arrested a man and woman in southern Indiana after three kids were found riding in the back of a box truck. It happened Friday night on Interstate 65. The Scott County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Fabiana Perez-Ramirez and 36-year-old Sebastian Domingo on neglect...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. When officers arrived at the cemetery on Shanks Lane just before 3 p.m., they did not find any victims. Shortly after, officers learned of a man who showed up to...
David Amos Boren, 69, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday(07/13) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jarvis Boren; a daughter, Carole Boren of Hardinsburg; two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday(07/16) at 10:00 am, at Hites Run Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday(07/15) from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Cloverport Funeral home.
Two men charged in the death of a Harned woman were arraigned in Breckinridge District Court today(07/12). 53-year-old Rodney Jones of Hardinsburg and 33-year-old Boris Drane of Harned were arrested last Thursday(07/07), following the discovery of the body of Beverly Smallwood at a residence off Highway 60 in Harned. Jones is charged with murder and kidnapping. Drane is charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Both men entered pleas of “Not Guilty” and will have preliminary hearings next Tuesday(07/19). Both are lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by police after shooting an officer Sunday evening at Shawnee Park, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at the park in west Louisville around 8 p.m. There were basketball games taking place at the park.
CAVE CITY — Kentucky State Police is investigating an incident after a deputy with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting early Saturday. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. somewhere near Cave City, according to a news release. The exact location was not provided. A...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry from two area shopping malls. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ty'Rale Hill was arrested by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department Saturday afternoon. Police said that on Thursday, June 23, just before...
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Steven Gomez, a Huntinburg man who was arrested and charged in connection to a 2020 double homicide, was sentenced on July 12 at 8:15 a.m. to the counts he had plead guilty to. He will serve the sentences consecutively. According to reports, the first...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train blocked a roadway Sunday near Elizabethtown's public square for several hours. Elizabethtown Police Department posted on Facebook that a train had been blocking the crossing at 31 West and East Dixie Avenue since around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said that the train stayed parked for 15 hours. The train blocked a roadway that directly connects Elizabethtown with Interstate 65 and the Western Kentucky Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and unarmed, surrounded by five law enforcement officers and a K-9. But to subdue and arrest Alejandro Clarke Jr. in Hardin County last spring, officers said they had to hit him repeatedly — with a baton, their fists, boots, knees, elbows and flashlights — tase him four times and sic a K-9 on him three times.
