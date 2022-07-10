ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion rally held at the WV State Capitol

By Anna King
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of people met at the State Capitol steps Saturday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court .

Multiple signs and people were soaked in the rain, but still, officials came out to share their stories and people in the community say not even the rain could stop them from coming.

“It’s really important that we see all these people that we have today come out in the rain getting involved in something they believe in,” explained attendees Fiona Bechtel and Presley Jerrell.

Abortion rally held in Ashland on the Fourth of July

The event was put on by many organizations. Planned Parenthood says they were overwhelmed by the turnout rate.

“We started organizing it a few weeks ago when the Supreme Court decision leaked . So, this has been in progress for several months,” said Alisa Clements, the Public Affairs Director for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “It’s an amazing feeling to see so many people come out because they care and understand what’s at risk.”

She says now they’re waiting to see how things pan out before planning more protests for the future.

A consistent abortion rally goer was at the event and told 13 News this one felt different.

“I’ve been going to smaller protests, and I’ve been navigating with these people, and here, this feels like a movement because there’s more than just a couple people here. And it feels like the work that we’re doing is really working,” explained attendee, Sydney Scharberry.

The event ended with a march as people in attendance at the rally took to the streets around Charleston.

Cynthia Cat Thompson
3d ago

West Virginians will have a say in how abortion is regulated, as it should have been all along. Abortion is NOT a constitutional right.

