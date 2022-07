The 2022 Greene County Fair is currently underway and there are a few things happening tomorrow. A new event is the StoryWalk about “Billy & Goat Go to the State Fair.” Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway says when kids complete the StoryWalk that starts at 7am each day of the fair and runs all day, they can go to the Livestock Office and receive a free ice cream cone from A&W Restaurant in Jefferson. Additionally, Hardaway says Story Hour will take place at 3pm each day of the fair in Clover Hall with the Greene County Libraries Association, where kids get a story read to them and do crafts.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO