Photo: Due to high winds, the rubber duck made just a brief appearance during the 2019 Tall Ships gathering. It will return this year. Ticket sales to the Tall Ships Festival will be capped at 6,000 daily, organizer Craig Samborski told a Tuesday informational meeting in Two Harbors. The limit is being instituted because it’s the first time the event is being held in the small North Shore city, but it could grow in future years, he said.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO