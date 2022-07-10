Who is Nick Kyrgios’ current girlfriend? Meet influencer Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios is going to play in the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career.

The Australian athlete, 27, advanced via walkover after Rafael Nadal withdrew from their scheduled Friday semifinal due to injury. The recent series of events follows a dramatic week for Kyrgios, who has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari.

Amid the recent controversy, Kyrgios has been leaning on his current girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi.

A Sydney-based blogger and influencer, Hatzi has been dating Kyrgios for several months, with the couple going public with their romance in December 2021. She has joined him on the road for various tournaments this year, including Wimbledon.

On Wednesday, one day after News.com.au reported that Kyrgios has been charged with assault, Hatzi attended a practice session with the controversial athlete, who wasn’t shy about packing on the PDA. Later in the day, she cheered him on at the All England Club, where he defeated Chile’s Cristian Garin to advance to the semifinals.

“Semi finals of Wimbledon,” Hatzi gushed in an Instagram Story. “So proud of you @kingkyrgios.”

Hatzi, who boasts nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, has also posted tributes to Kyrgios throughout the tournament, including one from this past weekend.

“First week at Wimbledon & it was a success,” she posted on Sunday, to which Kyrgios replied, “Let’s start this thing over!! I love you boo 😍❤️💍.”

Kyrgios has used the ring emoji on several occasions in reference to Hatzi, fueling rumors the two were engaged. In a May interview with The Daily Telegraph, Kyrgios declared that Hatzi is “definitely the one.”

“I am in love with her and she is an amazing person,” Kyrgios said. “We go through ups and downs together but I love her to bits.”

Prior to his relationship with Hatzi, Kyrgios began dating Passari in July 2020. The two split up last October after an argument that resulted in a police visit to their Adelaide hotel.

Kyrgios, who is ranked No. 40 in the world, is due in a Canberra, Australia court next month. The common assault charge has a maximum sentence of two years in jail.