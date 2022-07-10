Man shot to death in Mt. Airy

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the West End. Police got reports about several shots fired at about 10 p.m. Wednesday on Poplar Street. They found two men shot outside the Stanley Rowe Towers. The men, who are in their late...
CINCINNATI — No city is immune to violent crime, but statistics show violent crime is declining in downtown Cincinnati. According to Cincy Insights, violent crime has decreased in the first six months of the year over the last decade. The number of aggravated assaults, though, has increased. There have...
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has confessed to randomly shooting a man on a Springdale street on Wednesday and it wasn't her first time. Police say the victim was stopped in his vehicle on Chesterdale Road just north of East Kemper Road in the left turn lane Wednesday. A...
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were found dead inside a mobile home in Ohio Township early Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said it got a 911 call from someone at the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on SR 132 reporting shots fired.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of escaping from the River City Correctional Center and the woman accused of helping him were arraigned Thursday. Shawn Black and Thomas Cromwell allegedly peeled the caulk and removed an entire window frame to make their escape on July 9, according to the center's executive director.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect after investigators say a woman was internally decapitated. Deandrea Funchess was found dead on W. Galbraith Road in February. The coroner ruled her death a homicide. Court documents say Mayzio Arnold assaulted her to the point that her spinal column separated from...
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the driver who shot a man while he was stopped at an intersection in Springdale Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped in his vehicle on Chesterdale Road just north of East Kemper Road in the left turn lane. A woman pulled...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a February murder. Mayzio Arnold, 25, was arrested on July 13 for the murder of 24-year-old Deandrea Funchess on Feb. 15, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. A few minutes before 3 a.m. on Feb. 15, officers were called...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The second inmate who escaped from River City Correctional Center was arrested Wednesday. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said deputies and North College Hill Police arrested Shawn Black. North College Hill Police were called to a burglary in progress on Marvin Avenue around 12:30 p.m. This is...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second inmate who escaped from the River City Correctional Center on July 9 has been arrested, according to River City Corrections Executive Director Scott McVey. Shawn Black, 29, was arrested Wednesday in North College Hill, according to Lt. Keith Boeing with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office....
MIAMISBURG — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Great Miami River by a rowing team in Miamisburg Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called the Great Miami River near Rice Field on Dayton Cincinnati Pike around 10:52 a.m. A 911 caller reported seeing a...
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township Police and the Warren County Prosecutor released video of the officer-involved shooting that left an officer critically injured and a man dead. Local 12 has included an edited version of that video so that the actual shootings are not shown. Clearcreek Police were...
MASON, Ohio — Members of the Warren County Tactical Unit shot and killed an escaped inmate following a 12-hour SWAT standoff at a Mason hotel. Thomas Cromwell and another inmate escaped from the River City Correctional Center on July 9. Warren County prosecutor David Fornshell said Cromwell held a woman at knifepoint and made statements that led police to believe her life was in danger.
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A knock on the door by a stranger saved the lives of a Fairfield family of 10. The woman said she saw the flames from a mile away and drove to the home to notify the family. She repeatedly knocked on the door and rang the bell trying to alert the family to the fire.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two teen passengers in the car that crashed Friday while being driven by a 13-year-old boy claim that police were chasing them prior to the crash. The Cincinnati Police Department hasn't returned multiple messages from Local 12 asking about this. Along with the 13-year-old driver, there were...
The investigation of an alleged assault of a transgender Oxford resident at a Preble County campground where his family has camped for years has been turned over to the county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Ruiz, who was born...
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Beavercreek are looking for a man suspected of robbing a grocery store. The Beavercreek Police Department said on Facebook that the incident happened on Friday, June 24 around 3:10 p.m. at the Kroger on Dayton Xenia Road. A man went to the register...
Comments / 0