The Bold & Beautiful Sheila Twist That Could Cause Huge Drama and Prove That Ridge Isn’t as Over Taylor as He Thinks He Is

Well, the news is here, and like an asteroid hitting the earth, it feels both devastating and somehow entirely expected all at once. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will be welcoming a second child together, a sibling for their daughter True — an additional sibling, that is, to Thompson’s 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and his 7-month-old son Theo, a child whom Maralee Nichols proved via paternity test was fathered by Thompson and yet whom Thompson has reportedly never met. A representative for Khloé Kardashian confirmed to People that she and Thompson are expecting another child via surrogate, noting that the child was “conceived in November,” and given the very public breakup and cheating scandal we witnessed in December and January from this couple, people understandably have a lot of questions. Let’s break down the last few months of Khloé and Thompson’s ups and downs and map it all out.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO