Rochester, NY

In need of a shower or two

By John Buonaugurio
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile all the sunshine has been wonderful for outdoor plans so far this summer, much of the area is getting to be quite dry. Much of the western United States are under drought conditions, but now parts of New England and the Northeast are also coming...

13wham.com

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: More dry weather and heat headed our way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another round of scattered downpours Wednesday afternoon brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of our area, but not everybody. Outside of a passing shower tonight, and the slight chance of a shower tomorrow, we're headed into another dry stretch of weather. High-pressure building in will mean more sunshine for Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday. A wave of low pressure moving in late Sunday will bring a renewed chance for some rain Sunday night and into Monday. So, while many of us may still be looking for more rain, many will welcome dry weather over the weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A shower possible, but mainly dry for most areas today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Clouds will clear out during the morning, allowing some more sunshine to return. Skies will be at least partly sunny for much of the day. But a few more clouds may fill in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon. Also, today will be a mainly rain-free day. However, an isolated shower this afternoon just can't be ruled out.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A few showers or thunderstorms expected Tuesday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Tuesday will be a day when there will be the risk of a couple showers or thunderstorms. But much of the day will be rain free, both during the morning, and even into the afternoon. Expect the potential for some areas to experience a shower or thunderstorm.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Some hefty storms move East tonight

A strong upper level chunk of energy ignited some strong storms in our region today. Locally heavy rain, small hail and lightning developed just after lunch time today. Click on the video on my tweet below but I would advise you to turn down your speakers at about the 7 second mark.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

If you got rain, you got lucky!

We didn't expect a ton of rain but even these totals are a bit disappointing. Some lucky towns overnight got a few showers and even downpours but it didn't add up to much. A series of weak cold fronts are crossing the area. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon maxed out at 36 mph at the Rochester airport.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Finally the potential for some rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The high-pressure system that has brought beautiful summer weather the last few days is departing Western New York. Replacing this is a swath of warmer and more humid air that will last about 36 hours. As a cold front approaches the Rochester area tomorrow this moisture-rich atmosphere along with the arrival of the front will help to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: We Enjoy the Nice Weather, But Western New York Needs the Rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A sprawling high-pressure system continues to be anchored over the entire Great Lakes and northern New England states. This has produced lower temperatures and humidity the last few days, but that is about to change. As the center of the system moves east of Rochester, a more southerly wind will develop for Monday and Tuesday. This will usher in more heat and humidity which will bring more uncomfortable weather to Western New York for the next 48 hours. The higher humidity also brings a greater chance of rain.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Highlight For Wyoming County, NY

Everyone wants to have a place that is unique and feels like home when you are on vacation. Even though you are spending time away from the house you own or rent, when the time comes to relax and unwind, you want the most comfortable place to spend your days off in. We are lucky here in Western New York to have some great places that offer just that.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Helping others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on helping our hometown heroes. The Disabled American Veterans donated a Ford Explorer to help bring local vets to and from their VA appointments. The vehicle partnership has been ongoing since 1987. A bright spot salute to a fantastic initiative and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Western Southern Tier Town Plastered With Racist Flyers

The Associated Press reports three people are being charged with hate crimes for allegedly blanketing a small Steuben County city with white supremacist pamphlets. Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray posted this week on social media that the racist, anti-Semitic literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church in the western Southern Tier community.
HORNELL, NY
Herbie J Pilato

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Cheers!

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on raising a glass for Camp Good Days & Special Times. The 22nd Annual Finger Lakes International Wine and Sprits Competition recently raised proceeds for the camp. The money will go a long way in providing special times for children and families...
CHARITIES
13 WHAM

Show your 'Pride' at events in Rochester this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, the ROC Pride Parade and Festival is back. The fun kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 with a parade. It starts at Alexander Street and Park Avenue, travels down Park, and then turns down Culver Road to Cobbs Hill.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Navy Boats On Seneca Lake and the Canals-It’s Only a Drill

Don’t be surprised this weekend if you see Navy boats on Seneca Lake, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, the Seneca River, and the Erie Canal. Two New York Naval Militia patrol boats and 35 Naval Militia members will conduct emergency response exercises on Seneca Lake and Alexandria Bay tomorrow and Saturday using the Boy Scout Camp Babcock-Hovey, as its home base.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
13 WHAM

City of Rochester updating systems for traffic tickets, FOIL requests

Rochester, N.Y. — The city is updating its systems for resolving traffic tickets and for obtaining records relating to city government. As of July 5, anyone who receives a traffic ticket in the city can resolve them using an online traffic prosecutor. Drivers can use the online dispute resolution platform to check the eligibility of their case, request a reduced plea or fine, or plead guilty and pay the fine. Drivers will received email and text message updates on the status of their case throughout.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Second baby giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A baby giraffe was born at the Seneca Park Zoo Tuesday, the second born at the zoo since April. The newest giraffe is the first calf of Kipenzi, one of the zoo’s two female giraffes. The other, Iggy, gave birth to a male named Olmstead on April 22. He was the […]
SENECA COUNTY, NY

