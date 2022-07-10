ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Air Canada passenger who deliberately took only a carry-on to avoid luggage chaos says she was made to check the bag anyway, only for it to go missing

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Luggage starts to pile up at Pearson International Airport on June 10 2022. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images.
  • An Air Canada flier told Insider she didn't check a bag due to disruption at airports.
  • The passenger was then made to check her carry-on, which the airline misplaced, she told Insider.
  • The woman's story is one of hundreds in the summer of 2022 amid travel chaos around the world.

The woofers
4d ago

If people would stop trying to carry-on their entire household possessions, there would be considerable less chaos to begin with. Carry-on should be restricted to 5lbs max.

Carol Bronson
4d ago

some of these carry on would hold a small fridge. Seen families load up strollers and carry the kid. too many get away with it

