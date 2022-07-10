An Air Canada passenger who deliberately took only a carry-on to avoid luggage chaos says she was made to check the bag anyway, only for it to go missing

To unite customers with their luggage and help remedy a baggage pileup at Heathrow Airport in London, Delta Air Lines sent a plane full of bags from London to the U.S.The aircraft contained 1,000 bags and no passengers after a regularly scheduled flight was cancelled, separating customers who traveled through Heathrow from their belongings. Delta transported the 1,000 pieces of luggage from London-Heathrow to Detroit on July 11, said a spokesperson for the airline, referring to the operation as "a creative solution to move delayed checked bags." Detroit-based Delta personnel then delivered the bags to the airline's customers, the spokesperson added. The aircraft,...
