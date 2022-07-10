ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks Weighs In On Decision To Replace Tim Allen With Chris Evans On ‘Lightyear’ Disney/Pixar Reboot

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Tom Hanks says he “didn’t understand” the decision to cast Chris Evans in the role of Buzz Lightyear in the new movie, replacing his longtime co-star Tim Allen .

Hanks, the original voice of Woody in the Toy Story franchise, was asked on his Elvis publicity round how he felt to be up against a Buzz Lightyear film in cinemas.

“How ’bout that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen, and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that.”

Allen voiced Buzz in the franchises’s four films from 1995 to 2019, and recently questioned the premise of the film, not just his own exclusion.

Allen stated that even though the new movie has “a wonderful story, it just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy.”

“I wish there was a better connection,” he told Extra.

Allen also noted there was “no Buzz without (Hanks’) Woody.”

Chris Evans, who has replaced Tim Allen in the role, has been diplomatic about the change in casting, showering high praise on his predecessor.

“My younger version would have just been pinching himself,” the Captain America star told Good Morning America last month.

He added, “Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear. What he did in those movies is so iconic and so loved, and I’d be a fool not to incorporate some of his choices into this role.”

Deadline

MOVIES
Deadline

NFL
Deadline

NFL
Cinemablend

Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Star Hidetoshi Nishijima Joins Rashida Jones In Apple TV+ Series ‘Sunny’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) is set to star opposite Rashida Jones in Sunny, Apple TV+’s a half-hour dark comedy series from  A24. Written by Katie Robbins based on the book “Dark Manual” by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan and to be directed Lucy Tcherniak, Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband (Nishijima) and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though...
NFL
Deadline

Kaley Cuoco Thriller ‘Role Play’ Adds Connie Nielsen

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Wonder Woman franchise actress Connie Nielsen is joining Role Play opposite Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy. The details of Nielsen’s role in the pic from Studiocanal, Picture Company and Amazon Prime Video are under wraps. The Thomas Vincent-directed pic revolves around a married couple (Cuoco and Oyelowo) whose lives turn upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives. Seth Owen wrote Role Play. Andrew Baldwin also co-wrote. Brillstein Grey’s George Heller conceived the idea and serves as EP. Studiocanal is fully financing the Picture Company production, to...
NFL
Deadline

‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Actor Jack Dylan Grazer Signs With UTA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! franchise) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, departing WME after about six months with the agency. Grazer will next be seen on the film side in Focus Features’ Dreamin’ Wild alongside Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins. He’s also set to reprise his role as Freddy Freeman from New Line’s DC film Shazam! in its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is slated for release via Warner Bros. on December 21. Grazer voiced the lead role of Barney in 20th Century Studios’ Ron Gone Wrong, as well...
NFL
Deadline

Kiernan Shipka And Nico Hiraga To Star In New Line and Picturestart’s ‘Sweethearts’, ‘Dollface’ Creator Jordan Weiss Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga are set to star New Line and Picturestart’s Sweethearts with Dollface creator Jordan Weiss on board to direct. The film will be produced by Picturestart for New Line Cinema and is currently in production. Weiss also co-wrote the script with Dan Brier. Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman and Christine Taylor are also part of the ensemble. The film tells the hilarious and all-too familiar story of two college freshmen who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a “Turkey Dump” and break up with them...
NFL
Deadline

‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Melloni’s Peloton Workout Video Barely Funny

Click here to read the full article. Christopher Melloni of TV’s Law & Order: Organized Crime believes the cover-up is often worse than the crime. So it’s not surprising that he’s transposed that philosphy to his workout wear. In another classic Peloton video making the rounds, Melloni is seen working out in the nude, with a strategic blur box covering his naughty bits. The caption to the video: “We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay.” “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” says a huffing Melloni. “Honestly I don’t get it. Me, I don’t...
NFL
Deadline

Courtney Kemp’s End Of Episode Adds Tia Michelle Williams As SVP Episodic TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Power creator Courtney Kemp’s overall deal with Netflix has expanded with a new hire at her production company. Formerly the streamer’s Director, Original Series, Tia Michelle Williams has now joined Kemp’s End of Episode as SVP of Episodic Television. Williams started at EoE earlier this month, I’ve learned, after almost a year in her most recent Netflix gig. Reporting directly to company president and chief content officer Chris Selak, Williams is tasked with both expanding EoE’s slate of projects, as well as developing and evolving current projects to series under the four-year Netflix deal...
NFL
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Logs Fourth Week At No. 1 On Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘Peaky Blinders’ Leads New Entries In Sleepy Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things could not be dislodged from the top spot in Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming rankings. Powered by the premiere of the first seven Season 4 episodes on May 27, the series collected 2.95 billion minutes of viewing for the week of June 13 to 19, its fourth outing with billions of minutes of streaming. It is due for another resurgence once the Nielsen numbers capture the final two super-sized episodes of Season 4, which debuted on July 1. While Netflix itself has already pronounced the show its biggest all-time global hit...
NFL
Deadline

‘Uptown Bodega’ Animated Series In Works At HBO Max From Oz Rodriguez & Lemon Andersen

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, HBO Max has landed for development Uptown Bodega, an adult animation comedy series. Written by Oz Rodriguez (Saturday Night Live) and Lemon Andersen (She’s Gotta Have It), Uptown Bodega centers on Tati Cruz who has inherited her father’s old Bodega and vows to keep the business booming in a fast-changing Nueva York with the help of her husband, three kids, and Rocky the bodega cat. Veteran comedy showrunner Peter Murrieta, who is supervising the script, Rodriguez and 3 Arts’ Greg Walter executive produce the project, which is a co-production between...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Deadline

‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Arrested On Rape Charges; Held On $3.2M Bail By LAPD

Click here to read the full article. Scrubs and Californication co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was arrested today by the LAPD on multiple sexual assault charges. The arrest is related to a series of rapes and more that the police say occurred between 2012 and 2019. Picked up at a Los Feliz residence, the TV scribe was booked by police this afternoon and is being held on bail of $3.225 million, say law enforcement officials. LAPD Detectives are expected to pass their investigation over the LA County District Attorney’s office soon , I’m told. “When the case is submitted, we will review it...
NFL
Deadline

Lionsgate TV, Paramount+ Develop Series Based On ‘Warrior’; Gavin O’Connor To Direct, MMA Icon Daniel Cormier & Gina Rodriguez Circling

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gavin O’Connor will turn his 2011 fight film Warrior into a 10-episode ongoing series for Lionsgate Television, which has made a deal with Paramount+ to develop it. O’Connor is in talks with retired two-time UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Gina Rodriguez to play two of the four main combatants culminating in mixed martial arts matches. O’Connor has created the drama with Adair Cole, who’ll also be EP and showrunner. O’Connor plans to direct and be showrunner on all 10 episodes. Now that Paramount+ has signed on, they are writing the treatment and scripts....
NFL
Deadline

Russo Brothers Call Potential ‘Secret Wars’ Movies For Marvel “A Massive Undertaking”

Click here to read the full article. “We say the same thing,” remarked Joe Russo when asked about the possibility that he and brother Anthony could direct a version of the Secret Wars plotline for Marvel. Indeed, they’ve been asked about it for years, giving cagey answers and trying to walk the line between enthusiasm and secrecy. The more Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 unfolds, the more excited fans seem to be about the prospect, which could cap the current cycle of films in much the same way Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame did for Phase 3. Which is why anything the...
NFL
Deadline

Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Voluntarily Recognizes Union To Represent Its Workers

Saying that it “recognizes the historical importance of unions” in the film industry, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has voluntarily recognized Academy Museum Workers United as the bargaining representative for 160 of its employees. The move comes after months of organizing, the filing for an NLRB recognitional election and accusations by the union that the museum’s management had engaged in “anti-union actions.”
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide After ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Twitter Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Constance Wu tweeted today after a three-year break from social media, and she’s opening up about her attempting suicide following the backlash she received over comments she made about the sixth-season renewal of her ABC series Fresh Off the Boat. “I haven’t been on social media in almost 3 years,” she wrote on Thursday. “Tbh, I’m a little scared, but I’m dipping my toe back in to say I’m here and while I was gone I wrote a book called Making a Scene. This next part is hard to talk about…but I was afraid...
NFL
Deadline

Jomboy Media, A Fast-Rising Digital Force In Baseball And Beyond, Hires Andrew Patterson As Its First CEO

Fast-rising digital sports media player Jomboy Media has hired Andrew Patterson as its first CEO. In announcing the hire, the company described the former Major League Baseball official as “a proven executive with a history of navigating the digital sports world.” It added that he is someone “who shares our vision of who we are, as well as what we are aiming to become.”
MLB
Deadline

Hulu Orders New Documentary Series ‘RapCaviar Presents’

Click here to read the full article. Hip hop changemakers are about to get their closeup on Hulu. The streamer has ordered RapCaviar Presents, a new documentary series from Spotify and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. The eight-episode series will “tackle some of today’s most provocative issues through stories of the hip hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture,” Hulu said. The series will be Executive Produced by Karam Gill, who will also serve as Creative Director; Steve Rivo, who will also serve as showrunner; Carl Chery and Liz Gateley, who are overseeing...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

