ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Don Keelan: We can't seem to control the guns, so penalize the users

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Don Keelan of Arlington, a retired certified public accountant.

When it comes to guns in America, one often hears the phrase “gun control.” That phrase should be discontinued; it is meaningless.

Today in the United States, 400 million guns are in private possession. A Wall Street Journal article in early June noted that the number of assault rifles (AR-15s and such) acquired since 1994 has increased from 400,000 to 20 million. This is since the ban on such weapons expired in 2004.

Two critical factors to consider when addressing guns: There is no appetite among most Americans to change the Second Amendment, nor do they want to remove guns now in possession of law-abiding citizens. So, what do we do?

The first step is to stop using the phrases “gun” control or “gun” reform. The weapon is not the issue. It is the person who takes this instrument and decides to use it for harm to oneself and others.

In the past 10 years, many shootings throughout America have been carried out by individuals prohibited from ever possessing a gun.

The second step is for politicians to stop the charade of addressing the gun matter only when there is a horrible mass shooting at a school, house of worship, or shopping mall. In weeks, we will return to where we have been for the past 50 years because the recent tragedies will no longer be the center of our elected representatives’ interests.

The recent decisions in Washington to address gun safety may make many feel like they have accomplished something by assisting states with red-flag laws (temporarily stripping guns from folks who might harm themselves or others); prohibiting large-capacity ammunition magazines; establishing standards for safe gun storage in one’s home; funding for mental illness; and waiting longer to purchase a gun.

Gun violence is not just “someplace else,” but in Vermont. The morning I wrote this column, the daily media reported shootings in Burlington, Bennington, Waterbury and Watertown. I will wager that the shooters should not have possessed a firearm. So, how did they have a gun?

Before I go too far into opining, I am the first to yield to the experts. I bring little expertise to the complex issue of guns. What I bring is a degree of common sense.

If a criminal commits yet another crime and possesses a gun, why not remove the criminal from society for five years in addition to the underlying criminal charge? If a second offense, state’s attorneys and judges have no choice; it is a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for gun possession or use.

What if one does not have a criminal record but does commit a crime with a gun? They, as well, should face a mandatory five years in prison. These suggested mandates are not new. There are laws on the books, but they are not enforced by progressive/reformist district attorneys and judges.

In many jurisdictions, the law-abiding citizen who wishes to own a gun must wait six months to be permitted. This time frame accomplishes two critical objectives: one, to give research time for the gun applicant, and two, to provide a time separation if needed.

As long as the public perceives that the criminal will receive leniency, then expect the law-abiding citizen to acquire a gun.

Look forward to a tsunami of gun purchases if the recent statement in VTDigger by a legal fellow from the Vermont ACLU gains traction: “ There is little evidence that police keep us safer.

Last month, Congress passed and the president signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law. It will have a minimum impact until our elected leaders realize we must address the criminal, not the gun. If you use a firearm or provide the weapon for any unlawful purpose, you will be removed from society for a long time.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Don Keelan: We can't seem to control the guns, so penalize the users .

Comments / 7

mindy carlson
3d ago

Don Keelan. you said exactly what the problem is. Lenient judges and non-existing prosecution. There are laws on the books for a reason. Simply uphold the laws and you'll find that shootings will decrease...not overnite, it'll take a short time for the shooters to get the picture. Put the fear of heavy prison time into them. The very same argument could be used for possession of drugs or trafficking. Common sense! It needs to be used!!

Reply
5
Reactor
4d ago

Tell that to the lenient judges and prosecuters. The penalty should not only be jail time, but 10 hour days of ball and chain gang to help towns and cities actually accomplish infrastructure improvements.

Reply
3
Duane Olmsted
3d ago

there will never be gun control as long as there is a black market and wide open borders...but do gooders and politicians are not the sharpest pencil in the box and have tunnel vision !!!!!

Reply
2
Related
WCAX

Vt. Supreme Court considers cellphone data used in Burlington murder conviction

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court is weighing whether cellphone location data should have been used in a 2015 Burlington homicide case. A Burlington jury in 2018 found Chavis Murphy guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Obafemi Adedapo. Now serving a 20 to life sentence, Murphy’s lawyers argue his conviction should be tossed.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Mark Furnari: Men need to step up on abortion rights

This commentary is by Mark Furnari of South Burlington, a semiretired health care administrator, mediator, counselor and leadership development coach. Simply, men bear equal responsibility for unwanted pregnancies. Since 1973, those pregnancies have been covered by abortion services throughout the nation. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ushers in a...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
State
Washington State
City
Waterbury, VT
City
Washington, VT
VTDigger

Wendy Wilton: What about the kids, and what’s best for them?

This commentary is by Wendy Wilton, a resident of Milton and the policy support specialist for the New England Municipal Resource Center. Vermont boasts the oldest school choice system in the country — and the simplest. Begun in 1869, Vermont’s school choice system provides that any Vermont school-aged child who lives in a district without a government school can attend any accredited school in the world, and Vermont will pay tuition in an amount set by the Vermont Agency of Education.
MILTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Second Amendment#Gun Violence#Wall Street Journal#Americans
sevendaysvt

Vermont Schools Cite 'Dire' Struggle to Find Teachers for Fall

Orleans Central Supervisory Union's 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn't let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That's because she's still trying to fill eight elementary teacher positions and several dozen jobs such as behavioral and academic interventionists, paraeducators, and kitchen staff. Chamberlin has...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

EPA, Corinth prepare for the Upper Valley’s next mine cleanup

CORINTH — After a more than 15-year hiatus, the federal Environmental Protection Agency has begun drafting its cleanup plans for Pike Hill Mine. In 2004, the abandoned copper mine off Richardson Road was deemed a Superfund site, a designation reserved only for the most hazardous polluted areas in the country.
CORINTH, VT
WCAX

What visiting F-35 fighter jets from Florida will mean in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - F-35s from Florida are training in Vermont. It comes as nearly half the Vermont fleet is deployed overseas and a lull in the flight schedule has given people living around the airport a reprieve from the noisy jets. Ten F-35s and 125 support staff from...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
ACLU
VTDigger

Steph Yu: A giant leap backward in the fight for basic human rights

This commentary is by Steph Yu, deputy director of the Public Assets Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in Montpelier. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has devastating effects on anyone who can get pregnant. Plain and simple, this ruling is a clear effort to assert control over women’s bodies and therefore our agency, our autonomy, and our freedom.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper faces charges of negligent operation and lying to police. Early on the morning of May 8, Tpr. Dylan LaMere was pulled over by Essex Police for allegedly swerving in and out of his lane. He was in his personal vehicle and not on duty.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Officials try again to address Vergennes’ intractable truck problem

On a given day, as many as 800 trucks — most of which are large tractor trailers hauling cargo between Vermont and New York state — pass through downtown Vergennes. The impact of this outsize truck traffic has long been a source of contention in the city of 2,600. State officials and planners are undertaking another study — the fourth since 1995 — in an effort to address the problem. And they say they’re confident this time the project will lead to a solution.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Antiques Roadshow” visited Vermont Tuesday for the first time since the popular PBS show began over 25 years ago. Thousands of people from all over New England turned out at Shelburne Museum to see if they have a million-dollar item. Tent after tent, relic...
SHELBURNE, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy