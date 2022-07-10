ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped

By FRANCESCA EBEL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7Ja1_0gafmar000
1 of 14

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers labored Sunday to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people were believed still trapped.

The strike late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter of the town of Chasiv Yar, inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.

On Sunday evening, rescuers were able to remove enough of the bricks and concrete to retrieve a man who had been trapped for almost 24 hours. Rescuers laid him on a stretcher and he was quickly taken to a hospital.

Ukraine’s Emergency Services said the latest rescue brought to six the number of people dug out of the rubble. Earlier in the day, they made contact with three others still trapped alive beneath the ruins.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region that includes Chasiv Yar, said an estimated 24 people were believed still trapped, including a 9-year-old child.

Cranes and excavators worked alongside rescue teams to clear away the ruins of one building, its walls completely shorn off by the impact of the strike. The thud of artillery on the nearby front line resonated just a few miles away, making some workers flinch and others run for cover.

Valerii, who gave only his first name, was desperately waiting to hear news of his sister and 9-year-old nephew, who lived in the collapsed building and had not answered his calls since Saturday night.

“Now I’m waiting for a miracle” he said, as he stood before the ruins and started to pray, hands clasped together tightly.

“We do not have good expectations, but I am avoiding such thoughts,” he said.

Kyrylenko said the town of about 12,000 was hit by Uragan rockets that are fired from truck-borne systems. Chasiv Yar is 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Kramatorsk, a city that is a major target of Russian forces as they grind westward.

However, later Sunday, Viacheslav Boitsov, deputy chief of emergency service in the Donetsk Region, told the Associated Press that four shells hit the neighborhood and they were likely Iskander missiles.

Residents said they heard at least three explosions and that many people were badly wounded in the blasts. A group of neighbors sat Sunday in a courtyard quietly discussing who was wounded and who was still missing.

“There was an explosion, all the windows blew out and I was thrown to the ground, said 45-year-old Oksana, who gave only her first name. She was in her third-floor apartment when the missiles struck.

“My kitchen walls and balcony have completely vanished,” she added, struggling to hold back tears. ”I called my children to tell them I was alive.”

Irina Shulimova, a 59-year-old retiree, recalled the terror. “We didn’t hear any incoming sound, we just felt the impact. I ran to hide in the corridor with my dogs. Everyone I knew started calling me to find out what had happened. I was shaking like a leaf,” she said.

Front doors and balconies were torn apart in the blast, and heaps of twisted metal and bricks lay on the ground. Crushed summer cherries were smeared on shattered window panes.

A 30-year-old technology worker named Oleksandr said his mother was among those injured in the explosion.

“Thank God I wasn’t injured, it was a miracle,” he said, touching the crucifix around his neck.

Although the home he shares with his mother is now shattered, he said he doesn’t plan to leave the neighborhood.

“I only have enough money to support myself for another month. Lots of people are fed up already of refugees coming from the east — no one will feed or support us there. It’s better to stay,” said Oleksandr, who declined to give his surname.

Another resident who gave only his first name, Dima, had lived for more than 20 years on the ground floor of one of the buildings that was hollowed out in the attack. He walked back and forth across the rubble.

“As you can see, my home is lost,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of intentionally targeting civilians.

“Anyone who orders such strikes, everyone who carries them out in ordinary cities, in residential areas, kills absolutely consciously,” he said in an address to Ukrainians on Sunday night. “After such hits, they won’t be able to say that they didn’t know or didn’t understand something.”

Saturday’s attack was just the latest in a series of strikes against civilian areas in the east, even as Russia repeatedly claims it is only hitting targets of military value.

Twenty-one people were killed earlier this month when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region. Another at least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June.

There was no comment about the Chasiv Yar attack at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on Sunday.

The Donetsk region is one of two provinces along with Luhansk that make up the Donbas region, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. Last week, Russia captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the Donbas, despite assessments they were taking an operational pause, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said Saturday.

After the seizure of Lysychansk, some analysts predicted that Moscow’s troops likely would take some time to rearm and regroup.

But “so far there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy. He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before,” Haidai said.

He later said Ukrainian forces had destroyed some ammunition depots and barracks used by the Russians.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Gold, Resources, History: What Hasn't Been Looted in Ukraine by Russian Forces?

Bees fight against Bear stealing their honeyGordon Johnson/Pixabay. If you are like many people around the world, you have heard quite a bit about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent war these past few months. Extensive fighting has displaced millions of Ukrainian citizens and casualties continue to mount for both sides as each attempts to chart their preferred future for the war-torn country.
The Guardian

Ukraine says it has pushed Russian forces from Snake Island

Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian forces from Snake Island, a strategic Black Sea island off the southern coast near the city of Odesa. Russia portrayed the pullout from Snake Island off the port city of Odesa as a “goodwill gesture.” Ukraine’s military said the Russians fled the island in two speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serhiy Haidai
The Associated Press

Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck a city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others, Ukrainian authorities said. Ukraine’s president accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in locations without military value. Officials said Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea struck a medical center, stores and residential buildings in Vinnytsia, a city 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of the capital, Kyiv. Vinnytsia region Gov. Serhiy Borzov said Ukrainian air defenses downed two of the four incoming Russian missiles. National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said only six bodies had been identified so far, while 39 people were still missing. Three children younger than 10 where among the dead. Of the 66 people hospitalized, five remained in critical condition while 34 sustained severe injuries, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. “It was a building of a medical organization. When the first rocket hit it, glass fell from my windows,” said Vinnytsia resident Svitlana Kubas, 74. “And when the second wave came, it was so deafening that my head is still buzzing. It tore out the very outermost door, tore it right through the holes.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Luhansk#Explosions#Refugees#Russian
The Guardian

Third US national held captive by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine

A third American national is being held captive by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, according to his friends and family and a private volunteer group specialising in rescuing American citizens. Suedi Murekezi, 35, was arrested last month in Kherson, a Russian-occupied port city in southern Ukraine where he had been living...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Russian Strikes Kill 23 As Zelensky Urges 'Special Tribunal' For Moscow

Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 23 people including three children, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called "an open act of terrorism". The midday attack on the city hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and invading Russian troops came as EU officials convened in The...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

North Korea Recognises Breakaway of Russia's Proxies in East Ukraine

(Reuters) -North Korea on Wednesday recognised two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and the North's official news agency said. The move makes North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities, the Donetsk (DPR) and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian forces fight to capture Ukraine's eastern bulwark

Russian troops fought Thursday to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine's resistance in an eastern province, as funerals were to be held for those who were killed by a Russian strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine earlier this week.Moscow’s push to take control of the entire Donbas region from Ukraine is focused on Lysychansk, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk province. Russian troops and their separatist allies control 95% of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas.The Ukrainian General Staff said that the Russian troops were...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Troops Blitz Column of Russian Tanks

Ukrainian soldiers blitzed a column of Russian tanks in rural Luhansk, as images released by Ukrainian military officials show. The 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said they carried out the attack in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian brigade said...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin vows to continue war and the mood in a shelled Russian city

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the war in Ukraine according to "previously approved plans". His televised comments came as Ukrainian officials said their troops had withdrawn from Lysychansk, leaving Russian forces in control of the whole of Luhansk - one of the two regions which make up the Donbas.
POLITICS
AFP

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk. "The enemy continues to terrorise the border areas of the Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv and the (Donbas) region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, describing Russia's intensifying offensive.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Kyiv Says Hits Russian Arms Depot In South Ukraine

Kyiv said Tuesday it had launched a barrage of rockets and missiles on Russian military targets in southern Ukraine and destroyed an arms depot, in attacks that Moscow-backed authorities said had damaged homes. The bombardment overnight in the Kherson region -- which Russian forces captured soon after they invaded in...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy