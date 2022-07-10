ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Ulster County in east central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Livingston Manor, or 10 miles north of Liberty, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hurley, Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, High Falls, West Hurley, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford, Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Shultis Corners, Pacama and Brodhead. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 349 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek Road north of Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to minor flooding. Muddy conditions are possible for unpaved roads. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded or muddy roadways. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm will impact areas near Wilhoit and Peeples Valley in parts of Yavapai County through 245 PM MST At 215 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wilhoit, or 17 miles southwest of Prescott Valley, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds of up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wilhoit, Walnut Grove, Peeples Valley and Kirkland. This includes State Route 89 between mile markers 280 and 304. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Brazoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Fort Bend and north central Brazoria Counties through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pearland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pearland, Alvin, Manvel and Iowa Colony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST NORTH OF THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR IN EAST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valentine, or 24 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Valentine, Truxton, and Peach Springs. This includes Route 66 from mile marker 80 to mile marker 110. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Elevated fire danger expected due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination of breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116 expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be quite warm with low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 117 expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Southwest corner of Imperial County, Imperial Valley and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Greenwood; Laurens A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN LAURENS...EAST CENTRAL ANDERSON...NORTHEASTERN ABBEVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN GREENWOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Laurens to 17 miles north of Abbeville, and moving southeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Laurens, Clinton, Honea Path, Ware Shoals, Joanna, Due West, Donalds, Waterloo, Shoals Junction and Lake Greenwood. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gateswood and Barrineau Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern El Paso County through 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over the Air Force Academy, or 11 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Air Force Academy and Gleneagle around 310 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Black Forest, Cimarron Hills and Falcon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Alachua and northwestern Marion Counties through 530 PM EDT At 447 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Williston, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gainesville, University Of Florida, Rochelle, Cross Creek, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Waldo, Micanopy and Reddick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinch; Echols; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Southern Ware; Western Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Baker, northern Columbia, northeastern Suwannee, southeastern Hamilton, southeastern Echols, southeastern Ware, southeastern Clinch and Charlton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stephen Foster State Park to 13 miles north of Taylor to Wellborn. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Live Oak, Folkston, White Springs, Fargo, Stephen Foster State Park, Taylor, Homeland, Winfield and Olustee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jefferson, southern Newton, southeastern Hardin, Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Southeast Texas Regional Airport, or near Central Gardens, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, Evadale, Central Gardens, Mauriceville, Bevil Oaks, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist and Port Acres. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 871 and 836. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Baker, northern Columbia, northeastern Suwannee, southeastern Hamilton, southeastern Echols, southeastern Ware, southeastern Clinch and Charlton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stephen Foster State Park to 13 miles north of Taylor to Wellborn. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Live Oak, Folkston, White Springs, Fargo, Stephen Foster State Park, Taylor, Homeland, Winfield and Olustee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL

